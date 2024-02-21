The Vanishing Half, Species X Beer Project and The Greatest Night in Pop

Read

Named a Best Book of 2023 by The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time Magazine and more, Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half tells the emotional family story of two twin sisters living very different lives. Touching on a variety of issues such as racial identity, this novel offers an immersive paging-turning experience about relationships and the lasting influence of the past. Taking readers from late twentieth century Deep South to California, this #1 New York Times bestseller illustrates the intertwined fate of the two sisters’ lives and the impacts of their choices.

Eat

A brand-new brewery has hit town, but this isn’t your typical brew. Species X Beer Project taps into science to create the perfect taste, using artificial intelligence to form unique recipes. The otherworldly taproom has two different series of beers: the silicon species, formed from machine intelligence, and the carbon species, crafted through fermentation techniques. Along with a biological brew, the bar offers an assortment of salads, pizzas, shareables and sandwiches to try. Stop by 408 N. 6th St. this weekend for a taste of the future.

Watch

Netflix’s The Greatest Night in Pop shares a peek inside one of the most iconic collaborations of 1985. To raise money for the African famine relief, dozens of famous singers traveled to Los Angeles to record the charity single “We Are the World.” This documentary unravels how the artists put their ego’s aside to create the empowering song that went down in history. With firsthand accounts from singers on the project such as Lionel Richie and exclusive footage from the legendary recording session, this new film is a glimpse of how one night of music united the world.

Cailyn Burr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.