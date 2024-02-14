Everything I Know About Love, Warios Beef & Pork and Bob Marley: One Love

Read

The New York Times Bestselling novel Everything I Know About Love uncovers the trials of adulthood through former Sunday Times columnist Dolly Alderton. This memoir weaves stories of heartbreak and triumphs, allowing readers to find the importance of self-assurance through Alderton’s personal accounts. Relatable for any kind of woman, this coming-of-age novel is sure to make you laugh, cry and beg for more.

Eat

Wario’s Beef & Pork stays true to its mission, providing delicious homemade food for all their customers to enjoy. This East Coast-style sandwich shop specializes in unique subs and intense flavors, including its famous cheesesteaks. The shop has been providing mouthwatering subs to the Arena District since 2020, and now its new location will provide its famous sandwiches to Clintonville. Make sure you visit this new spot at 4219 N High St. the next time you’re craving a good sandwich.

Watch

The musical-drama crossover movie Bob Marley: One Love hits the big screens this Valentine’s Day, February 14. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley, telling the story of how the artist grew into the reggae icon we know today. The path to creating revolutionary music is not easy, and this movie highlights Marley’s journey in overcoming adversity. Take a journey into the '70s and learn how this legendary voice used music to unite the world.

