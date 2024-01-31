The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Read

The Country of the Blind: A Memoir at the End of Sight details the journey of author Andrew Leland as he navigates life as a once-seeing man to a soon-to-be blind man. This personal narrative unravels his search to learn more about blindness and its rich culture, language and politics. This story explores the changing relationships with Andrew’s family and the journey that leads to his own self-discovery. Part memoir, part historical and cultural investigation, The Country of the Blind was named one of the best books of the year by The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and more.

Located in Polaris, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is a Japanese restaurant that makes dining an innovative and interactive experience. “The Kura Experience” allows customers to enjoy authentic, fresh Japanese dishes, a creative menu and a fun, distinctive dining experience. With over 500 restaurants across Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, Kura’s combined advanced technology, premium ingredients and affordable prices makes for a sushi dinner that you will never forget.

Amazon prime’s newest series Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be released on February 2. This new eight-episode television series re-imagines the iconic 2005 film with two new spies – John and Jane Smith. In this revamp, two strangers, played by, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, face quite the unordinary challenge after they land positions at a new international spy agency. The two must act as a married couple while they complete missions that offer them opportunities for espionage, wealth and travel. Although many elements of this new show differ from the famous Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt flick, viewers are guaranteed to find a satisfying blend of love and war in this new action-comedy.

Cailyn Burr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.