Hercule Pirot's Christmas, Brewdog Short North and Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Read

Untitled design - 1

Hercule Poirot's Christmas by Agatha Christie brings back the Belgium detective, Hercule Poirot, to help solve the mystery of a family reunion that turns ominous as murder disrupts holiday cheer. The wealthy Simeon Lee requests the presence of his four sons, each unique in their own way, for a family Christmas gathering. However, the loving atmosphere takes a dark turn when Simeon subjects his sons to insults and shocks them with the announcement of changes to his will and the discontinuation of their allowances. Poirot is swiftly called upon to investigate when the family patriarch turns up dead in the aftermath of this unsettling revelation.

Eat

Untitled design - 1

‘Tis the season for holiday cocktails, and BrewDog Short North is prepared to celebrate. Grab your favorite sipping buddies and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with the bar's extravagant decorations from floor to ceiling, creating a wonderland for you and your crew. A menu featuring delightful cocktails like the Short Nogg, Salted Caramel Martinis and Spiced Cherry Lime Margarita Slushies pairs perfectly with savory bites from brewery’s neighbor the OX-B’s. Don your silliest tacky sweater, reindeer antlers or Santa beard to join in the fun. The holiday pop-up is open to the public at 175 N High St. with no ticket required. Hurry, as the festive decorations will be taken down on December 30.

Watch

Untitled design - 1

Queen Bee hits the big screen with her tour documentary: RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The doc follows the star’s record-breaking world tour from inception to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri, with stops including the opening in Stockholm, Sweden. The film delves into Beyoncé's dedication, extensive involvement in every facet of the tour's production and her commitment to forging a legacy while honing her craft. Garnering exceptional acclaim, Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR not only captivated over 2.7 million fans but also established itself as a documentary of celebrating freedom and shared joy.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.