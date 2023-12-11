Bright Young Women, Asuka Ramen and Wonka

Read

Set in January 1978, this gripping narrative unfolds with a serial killer terrorizing the Pacific Northwest. Unbeknownst to the young women at Florida State University's top sorority, their lives will intersect with terror when President Pamela Schumacher's decision to stay home one fateful night inadvertently saves her life while thrusting her into a terrifying mystery. Meanwhile, in Seattle, Tina Cannon has finally found peace with new connection Ruth Wachowsky. When Ruth disappears in broad daylight, Tina connects her friend's disappearance with the tragedies in Tallahassee and sets out to make the killer pay. Bright Young Women is a riveting tale of two women from opposite coasts, united in their quest for truth. The story challenges established narratives, suggesting that the seemingly brilliant and charismatic serial killer was more average, while the exceptional lives of the women he victimized have been overshadowed for decades.

Eat

A charming dining experience, Asuka Ramen at 7541 Sawmill Rd. packs loads of flavor into their ramen-based menu. Asuka, takes pride in their meticulously crafted broths, simmered on-site for an extended period. While their creamy pork broth boasts a bold flavor, and the clear chicken broth offers a delicate umami taste, they also have a diverse range of brothless options. Enjoy hibachi or a specialty rice bowl along with the restaurants extensive cocktail and Japanese liquor menu. With holiday specials from 4:00-7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Asuka Ramen has something for everyone.

Watch

Wonka delves into the extraordinary character from Roald Dahl's timeless classic, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." This film narrates the enchanting journey of how Willy Wonka, the world's leading inventor, magician and chocolate-maker, evolved into the beloved figure we all know. Featuring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, this visually stunning and imaginative film unveils the early life of Willy Wonka—a young visionary brimming with ideas and an unwavering determination to revolutionize the world through delectable creations. The film asserts that life's most wonderful things originate from a dream, and in the company of Willy Wonka, the realm of possibilities knows no bounds.

