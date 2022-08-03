Bullet Train, Lessons in Chemistry and Cove

EAT!

Cove: A Seafood Joint

Chef Josh Dalton is bringing another restaurant concept to central Ohio. Cove, A Seafood Joint features creative ocean-inspired dishes with flavors from around the world. The intimate space in Delaware will wow you with its originality.

Looking for more food and fun?

Columbus Museum of Art is hosting another edition of Bar, Art and Music Thursdays this week.

Land Grant Brewing Company is hosting the "All Are Welcome" DJ series on Friday.

There's a Sip and Paint party at Zatfig Brew Pub on Sunday.

Watch

Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Bullet Train features a star-studded cast on the world's fastest train. Brad Pitt stars as a remorseful assassin who is pitted against lethal enemies who all want to take him down. This feature from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch promises thrills in this tightly packed action flick.

Read

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

This energizing story places a 1960s California scientist into an unlikely career as the star of her own cooking show. Lessons in Chemistry, the debut novel from Bonnie Garmus, tells a tale of independence and resilience in this energetic, yet moving novel.

This book was also featured in our Dublin Life Book Club this month. To join, RSVP for the Aug. 23 meeting by emailing editor@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.