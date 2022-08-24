Junkyard Dogs, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Haven

EAT!

Courtesy of Junkyard Dogs

Junkyard Dogs just opened in Worthington in July, and they offer perfect summer snacks to satisfy you and your family's cravings. They offer specialty dogs based on different regional favorites from around the country, as well as italian sausages and brats.

Looking for more food and fun?

Plant Based Junk Food at Spires Social Brewing on Friday.

Live music and food trucks at Bexley Library's Fun Fridays

Wolf's Ridge celebrates the end of summer with SeptemberFEST Friday-Sunday.

Watch

Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in a fantastical adventure film about a lonely scholar's trip to Istanbul, where she finds a magical being who grants wishes. Mad Max creator George Miller co-wrote and directed this film, which follows its protagonist's magical journey of self-discovery.

Read

Haven by Emma Donaghue, author of 2010's Room, is a historical fiction novel about three men who embark on a spiritual journey, led by one man's vision and faith. An Irish scholar and priest has a dream where he is told to find sanctuary out in the Atlantic Ocean, and he brings two monks with him to ultimately find their titular haven, which is home only to thousands of birds upon their arrival.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group.