Pastaria, Man from Toronto and The Family Remains

EAT!

Courtesy of North Market

This family-owned North Market Downtown vendor provides top-notch homemade pasta and other Italian specialties. With a range of signature sauces, it proudly ensures Italian food without the fuss. If you want Italian, but aren't looking for pasta, stop by Sarefino's also in North Market for New York style slices or deli options.

Looking for more food and fun?

Wicked Games opens at Shadowbox Live on Thursday.

Makers Social offers DIY crafts with its happy hour on Friday.

Carfagna's holds a 15 for $25 wine tasting on Saturday.

Watch

Courtesy of Netflix

This weekend boasts two new films available on streaming services. On Netflix, The Man From Toronto stars Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco as they navigate an FBI mix-up involving a high profile entrepreneur and an assassin.

For a more family-oriented flick, check out Secret Headquarters on Paramount+. The film follows Owen Wilson as he portrays a superhero whose identity is revealed while in action.

We've got more than recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Courtesy of Simon and Schuster

The New York Times bestselling author's latest chilling novel explores complex family life while unraveling a mystery on the River Thames. After discovering the human remains of a victim in a case that was closed 30 years prior, everyone's dark past comes to light.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.