Carrie, Solar Eclipse Dining Deals and the Final Four

Friday marks the anniversary of the famous bestselling novel, Carrie, and Stephen King has a special surprise for fans. Carrie lovers can experience the beloved novel in a special fashion with the 50th Anniversary Classic Edition, which was published on March 26. This new publication features a beautiful new hardback cover, and it is the first of a new series of ‘Stephen King Classic’ hardback novels that will be published in the coming years. In addition to its stunning new exterior, the novel begins with a new introduction written by Margaret Atwood. Whether you’ll be reading this haunting revenge tale for the first time or revisiting a spooky favorite, you can pick up a copy of this new edition now in time to celebrate its anniversary.

The eclipse is just around the corner, and Columbus restaurants are offering tasty specials to keep rumbling stomachs from interrupting viewing parties. For local flavors, grab a celestial sweet treat from Jeni's exclusive Punk Stargonaut collection or stop by Land Grant's Watch Party with COSI Science and taste its new IPA, Totality. Popular chain restaurants are also offering treats for the occasion. Head to Tim Hortons for a celestial donut, snag a piece of free toast from Raising Cane's or try a Blackout Slush Float from Sonic Drive-In. From sweet to boozy, the solar eclipse is bringing in delicious deals.

After weeks of upsets, nail biters and exciting matchups, the Final Four is set. Whether you’re rooting for Caitlin Clark to win her first ever national title or following NC State’s incredible run both in the women and men’s brackets, this year’s final rounds are bringing record-breaking amounts of buzz. The Women's Final Four kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. as NC State faces No. 1 seed South Carolina. Shortly after, the highly anticipated battle between Clark and UConn phenom Paige Bueckers follows at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, NC State reappears in the Men's Final Four bracket as the No. 11 underdog faces No. 1 seed Purdue at 6:09 p.m. Following this matchup, the team at the top of many brackets, UConn, will play against Alabama at 8:49 p.m. Sit back, relax and place your bets – the courts are heating up this weekend.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.