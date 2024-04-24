Funny Story, North Market and Challengers

Read

One of 2024’s Most Anticipated Books according to TIMES is here, and romance fans are flocking to stores to grab this new hit. After her fiance leaves her for his childhood best friend, Petra, Daphne becomes roommates with Petra's ex, Miles, in Waning Bay, Michigan. As they navigate their heartbreak together, they form a friendship and concoct a plan for revenge, but Daphne questions if her feelings for Miles are more than just a part of the ruse. Emily Henry has made a name for herself in the world of contemporary romance with past bestsellers such as Happy Place and Beach Read and Funny Story is shaping up to be just as widely praised.

Eat

Fox’s Bagel & Deli, which previously operated under the name Block’s Bagels now graces North Market with its cherished classics, a breakfast menu and convenient carry-out options. With a diverse selection including deli sandwiches, homemade salads, traditional sides and iconic New York favorites like knishes and matzah ball soup, Fox’s promises a culinary journey steeped in nostalgia. Indulge in their legendary black and white cookies, a crowd favorite that embodies the essence of Fox’s New York culinary style.

Watch

Tennis is more than just a game of volleys, and director Luca Guadagnino certainly proves that with his newest sports movie, Challengers. The film follows Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), a former tennis star who faces a career-ending injury and goes on to coach her husband, Art Donaldson, to be a Grand Slam champion. However, Donaldson is now on a losing streak, and as he attempts to regain championship status, he finds himself facing a formidable opponent - his former best friend who also happens to be Duncan’s ex-lover. On and off the court, Challengers is a thrilling flick that keeps viewers glued to their seats until match point.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.