A brick & mortar concept from Fromagerie, BREaD Bakery + Café is a locally-owned micro-bakery crafting baguettes, ciabattas, sourdough loaves and more using a slow fermentation method. With an expanded offering of sweet treats and ready-to-eat items such as tartines and savory croissants, the BREaD Bakery + Café can pair any of their menu items with their fresh coffee and tea options. If you want a quick pick-me-up, this bakery is perfect for it.

Nicolas Cage’s newest in-theater action-comedy movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, showcases a fictionalized version of Cage that accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones from the dangerous fan. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage.

Sea of Tranquility

The New York Times bestselling author Emily St. John Mandel returns with Sea of Tranquility. The science fiction novel about art, time, love and plague takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon 300 years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space. The New York Times calls it “One of [Mandel’s] finest novels and one of her most satisfying forays into the arena of speculative fiction yet.”

