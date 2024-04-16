Table for Two, Melting Pot and Civil War

Read

Table for Two

From the bestselling author of A Gentlemen in Moscow comes a dazzling combination of stories. Amor Towles’s newest release, Table for Two, features six short stories set in New York City that explore the narratives of various characters as they navigate the city during the turn of the century. Following the short stories, “Eve in Hollywood” reintroduces Evelyn Ross, who Towles fans will fondly recognize from the novel Rules of Civility. The novella follows Ross’s journey to find success in Los Angeles during Hollywood’s golden age. Written from multiple perspectives with a blend of historical and contemporary fiction, the seven stories found in Table for Two exhibit the transformative power of Towles’s prose.

Eat

Thursdate

April marks National Couple Appreciation Month, and the Melting Pot has the perfect way to celebrate. Every Thursday, the Melting Pot is heating up date nights with Thursdate dinners. This four-course meal starts with your selection of cheese fondue, with a delicious salad to follow. Couples can then choose from an array of entrees, such as teriyaki steak and Atlantic salmon. To culminate the date, couples will receive a delicious sparkling fondue. Craving a drink to complement the meal? You can pair your experience with a specialty cocktail or glass of prosecco.

Watch

Civil War

Hollywood’s newest dystopian film, Civil War, is crushing box offices and sparking conversations. Alex Garland’s newest flick depicts a group of journalists in the heat of a second U.S. Civil War that is quickly spiraling out of control. The team embarks on a journey to Washington D.C. to interview the president before rebel forces encroach upon the White House. Through the lens of these journalists, audiences are taken through a brutalized America and faced with an unnerving image of what happens to a nation at war.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.