Half-pound Easter Buckeyes, Father Stu and Left on Tenth

Courtesy of The Buckeye Lady

Eat

Now through Saturday, The Buckeye Lady is offering the perfect Easter basket filler - a half-pound Buckeye. The creamy peanut butter dough and crispy chocolate shell can be customized with your choice of toppings to celebrate the holiday.

Looking for more food and fun?

Bristol Republic hosts karaoke with accompaniment from a live band on Thursday.

Kea Mai performs at Urban Meyer’s Pint House on Saturday.

The Keep offers an Easter meal on Sunday.

Watch

Based on a true story, Father Stu follows Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who begins attending church to impress a girl and winds up on the journey of a lifetime to find meaning in the world. A redemptive story, Father Stu stars Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson.

Our best recommendation: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read 4/13

Read

Bestselling author Delia Ephron, who specializes in romantic comedies, releases her memoir Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life this weekend. Ephron takes readers on the journey of her life from losing loved ones to cancer to writing an op-ed for The New York Times. An inspirational story, Left on Tenth invites readers into Ephron's world of prevailing strength and positivity.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.