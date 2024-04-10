James: a Novel, Le Macaron and Ripley

Read

Dive into one of the most celebrated American literature classics through a new perspective with James: a Novel. In this new book, Pulitzer Prize Finalist Percival Everett reimagines the famous story, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, through the eyes of Jim. While maintaining key plot points and characteristics of the original novel, James: a Novel reveals a whole new side to the story through Jim’s powerful voice. The novel reveals an important depth to Jim that was hidden in the original story, and readers can relive a familiar favorite through a witty and intelligent new voice.

Wishing you spent your Spring Break in France instead of dreary Columbus? Head down to the Short North and check out Le Macaron French Pastries for a taste of France. With more than 20 flavors of macarons available, from classic tastes to specialty twists, this café has the art of the macaron down to a science. However, for those craving a different treat, the shop also offers gelato, candies and other French pastries. You can also pair your pastry with a delicious cup of coffee to make the perfect spring treat.

Patricia Highsmith’s famous 1955 novel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, is back and better than ever. Ripley, one of Netflix’s newest series, tells the gripping story of Tom Ripley in a new light – and it is in black and white. Follow a struggling Ripley as he desperately takes a job in Italy and is thrown into a world of murder and mystery. With a star-studded cast – comprised of Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning and more – and an action-packed plot shot through a unique colorless lens, this new miniseries takes the spirit of a crime classic and creates a brilliant adventure.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.