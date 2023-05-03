Festivals & Events | Kentucky Derby Day, COSI Science Festival and Central Ohio Folk Festival

May 3-6

COSI Science Festival

Center of Science and Industry (COSI), 333 W. Broad St.

www.cosiscifest.org

Learn about everything from glass blowing and gardening to the science of fermentation and the future of transportation in workshops and panels infused with fun. Festivities culminate in the Big Science Celebration on May 6, which features more than 100 exhibitors with live experiments, performers and food trucks. This festival calls to all curious minds regardless of age.

May 6

2023 Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, 630 Irving Schottenstein Dr.

The Big Ten Women’s Lacrosse Tournament is coming to Ohio State’s athletics complex for this year’s exhibition. After semifinals conclude on May 4, the winning team plays Northwestern. Grab your tickets and prepare for a night of heated competition. Winners of the championship will proceed to the 2023 NCAA Championship bracket announced on May 7.

Courtesy of Columbus Derby Day

May 6

Kentucky Derby Day Celebrations

Columbus Derby Day

3-8 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Break out your best hats and bowties for this weekend’s Derby celebrations. Columbus Derby Day will be held at The Ohio Stadium Loge Club. Guests will enjoy appetizers, drinks and live music.

Hats, Bowties, Derby Cocktails

4:30-9 p.m.

Callahan’s, 520 Park St.

Callahan’s is hosting a Kentucky Derby viewing party complete with a hat, bowtie and couple’s outfit competition with cash prizes. Purchase tickets online and get three signature Derby cocktails included in the price of admission. Head home with a souvenir Derby glass!

Nafesh Mountain

May 6-7

Central Ohio Folk Festival

10:30 a.m.

Highbanks Metro Park, 9466 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

www.cfms-inc.org

Calling all music lovers and folk enthusiasts – enjoy two full days of folk immersion at this festival with four “jam tents” for freestyling with other musicians, from the beginner level to the highly experienced. With music workshops, a festival store and a Saturday night concert from folk music sensation, Nefesh Mountain, enjoy a weekend outdoors with an incredible live soundtrack.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.