Festivals & Events | Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus Beerfest and Disc Golf

Jan. 21

El Color-ES Exhibit

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

Step into the new and beautiful El Color-ES gallery by National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures grant recipient Elena Osterwalder at the Franklin Park Conservatory. Osterwalder's eco-friendly style will be put on display through her installations of hundreds of watercolor board tiles dyed with organic colors made from flowers and leaves. Staying rooted, Osterwalder builds her pieces on the practices and color knowledge of ancient indigenous people from Mexico who revered nature.

Jan. 21

Columbus Beerfest – Greater Columbus Convention Center

12-11 p.m.

400 North High St.

www.columbusbeerfest.com

Imagine standing in a room full of beer. Beer in every other direction for you. Well, stop imagining and secure your tickets to join Columbus’ annual largest craft beer celebration with more than 150 local and craft brews. Columbus Winter Beerfest has two Saturday sessions from noon-4:30 p.m. and 6:30-11:00 p.m. Check out Columbus staples or some of the new craft wineries and distilleries featured at the event.

Jan. 21

32nd Annual Columbus Ice Bowl

12:30 p.m.

Brent Hambrick Memorial – 4151 Central College Rd., Westerville

www.discgolfscene.com

Looking for some friendly competition over the weekend? The Columbus Flyers Disc Golf Club is back for its 32nd annual Columbus Ice Bowl. The Columbus Ice Bowl is a one-round PDGA sanctioned disc golf tournament which benefits the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. In its efforts last year, the Ice Bowl secured over 1,000 pounds of food to take to the food bank and is shooting for the same energy this year. Bring your non-perishables and high spirits for your chance to give back and earn prizes.

Jan. 22

Lunar New Year

With new moons, comes new beginnings. Starting Jan. 22, the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, will kick off its 15-day festival to reinforce cultural values like family harmony and securing good fortune for the coming year. These celebrations include traditional dishes such as glazed duck for happiness, uncut noodles for longevity, and dumplings and spring rolls for wealth. Celebrations will end on Feb. 5 with the annual Lantern Festival, which symbolizes letting go of the previous year and beginning of the next.

