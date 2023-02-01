Festivals & Events | Jay Leno Show, Adam Sandler and Wild Ohio Weekend

Courtesy of the McCoy Center Jay Leno McCoy Center

Feb. 3

Jay Leno Show at McCoy Center

8 p.m.

McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Revered stand-up comedian, late-night TV show host and People’s Choice Award recipient Jay Leno is coming into town at the McCoy Center to share his witty sense of humor and “everyman” style comedy with Columbus. An exclusive pre-show reception including fabulous hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails will be available prior to the Jay Leno show.

Feb. 4, 5

Courtesy of Ohio History Connection Wild Ohio Weeked

Wild Ohio Weekend

10 a.m.

Ohio History Center, 800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

Grab your thinking caps and join the Ohio History center as it gears up for its wild weekend full of natural history programming and a behind-the-scenes look at our plants and animals in Ohio. This day includes everything from special film screenings over water affordability to display tables with up close looks of mastodon bones.

Feb. 7

Adam Sandler at Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.nationwidearena.com

Join the ultimate golfer from Happy Gilmore and one of the most well-known comedians Adam Sandler as he brings his bizarre but charming sense of humor to Nationwide Arena. From his early days on “Saturday Night Live” to his legacy built through hilarious comedies like Operamen and Billy Madison, Adam brings his audience back to his roots in stand-up comedy for a special night.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.