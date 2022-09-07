Arts & Music | Eric Clapton, JAG PBJ & Jazz Big Band and Art & Crafts Marketplatz

Sept. 8

Eric Clapton

8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com

Eric Clapton is coming to the heart of Columbus playing at the Schottenstein Center at 8 p.m. Ranked second in Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time'', don’t miss this rock icon's legendary show.

Sept. 9-11

Art & Craft Marktplatz

5-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Explore through the Art & Craft Marktplatz and see the unique artisan goods and craftsmen products. The Art & Craft Marktplatz is located in the Marktplatz pavilion serving as one of the main attractions of the Columbus Oktoberfest. Support local artists and visit the historic Columbus Oktoberfest this weekend.

Photo Courtesy of Jazz Arts Group

Sept. 10

JAG PBJ & Jazz Big Band

12 p.m.

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St., Columbus

www.jazzartsgroup.org

The PBJ & Jazz summer series is wrapping up Saturday, Sept. 10 at Topiary Park. The concert will begin at noon and all are invited to join at 11:00 a.m. before the concert to enjoy a story time activity held at the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Following the concert, an art activity will be hosted by the Columbus Museum of Art. PBJ & Jazz is designed for people of all ages and free admission.

Sept. 10

Moonlight Market

5-10:30 p.m.

Pearl Market, N. Pearl St. & E. Gay St., Columbus

www.marketsatpearl.org

The Moonlight Market is a festival and marketplace hosted at the Pearl Market. Take a stroll through the sidewalk vendors and pop up shops. Street musicians will add to the night of creativity and fun.

Sept. 11

2022 Merion Village Festival

Noon-6 p.m.

Moeller Park, 281 Hanford St., Columbus

www.merionvillage.org

Come and enjoy the 2022 Merion Village Festival. The festival features local artists, businesses and organizations that build and represent the local Merion community. The event will also include food trucks, live music, beer garden and various performances. Stop by for a day of free, family-friendly fun.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com