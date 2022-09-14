Arts & Music | Essence of the Landscape, Arts in the Alley Festival and James Gaiter’s Soul Revival

Art Access Michael McEwan
Sept. 16
Essence of the Landscape Opening Reception
5-7 p.m.
Art Access Gallery, 540 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus
Columbus-based artist Michael McEwan unveils his latest exhibition this weekend. McEwan, who is a former CityScene guest columnist, strives to capture expansive landscapes in his paintings by utilizing several layers of paint, his memory and his imagination.
Sept. 16-18
43rd Annual Arts in the Alley Festival
Grove City Town Center
Grove City’s premier arts event is back and features artisans, vendors, youth artists, crafters, photographers, quilters, live music, concessions and more. The community parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and departs at the corner of Southwest Boulevard and Broadway.
Sept. 16-18
The Voice of Grove City
Grove City Town Center
www.gcchamber.org/voice-of-grove-city
Come out to experience the musical talent of Grove City. Part of the Arts in the Alley Festival, The Voice of Grove City is a three-day competition where one lucky singer is crowned supreme at the end.
Sept. 18
James Gaiter’s Soul Revival
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Harrison West Jazz Stage, 575 W. 1st Ave., Columbus
The Harrison West Jazz Stage, located on the Olentangy Trail, hosts a free concert series on Sunday afternoons. This week features Columbus based-band James Gaiter's Soul Revival. The event features Ninja Bowl and J-Pops food trucks as well.
Read the rest of WeekendScene here.
Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenecolumbus.com