Arts & Music | Essence of the Landscape, Arts in the Alley Festival and James Gaiter’s Soul Revival

Art Access Michael McEwan

Sept. 16

Essence of the Landscape Opening Reception

5-7 p.m.

Art Access Gallery, 540 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus

www.artaccessgallery.com

Columbus-based artist Michael McEwan unveils his latest exhibition this weekend. McEwan, who is a former CityScene guest columnist, strives to capture expansive landscapes in his paintings by utilizing several layers of paint, his memory and his imagination.

Sept. 16-18

43rd Annual Arts in the Alley Festival

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org/arts

Grove City’s premier arts event is back and features artisans, vendors, youth artists, crafters, photographers, quilters, live music, concessions and more. The community parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and departs at the corner of Southwest Boulevard and Broadway.

Sept. 16-18

The Voice of Grove City

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org/voice-of-grove-city

Come out to experience the musical talent of Grove City. Part of the Arts in the Alley Festival, The Voice of Grove City is a three-day competition where one lucky singer is crowned supreme at the end.

Sept. 18

James Gaiter’s Soul Revival

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Harrison West Jazz Stage, 575 W. 1st Ave., Columbus

www.harrisonwestarts.org

The Harrison West Jazz Stage, located on the Olentangy Trail, hosts a free concert series on Sunday afternoons. This week features Columbus based-band James Gaiter's Soul Revival. The event features Ninja Bowl and J-Pops food trucks as well.

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenecolumbus.com