Arts & Music | Columbus Makes Art Passport, Rhythm on the River and UA Labor Day Arts Festival

Begins September 1

Columbus Makes Art Passport

Select pickup locations and galleries

www.columbusmakesart.com

The free booklet gives participants ideas for a variety of things to do in Columbus over the months of September and October. There are art stops old and new around the city where visitors can fill up their passports. "Tourists" can redeem their passports online for prizes, so get out and start exploring!

September 2

Rhythm on the River: An Evening of Dance with BalletMet

Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

columbusrecparks.com

The six-part concert and performing arts series continues this weekend, with this week’s performance taking place 8-10 p.m. BalletMet brings incredible dance to the city, consistently creating new work and re-staging contemporary masterworks to inspire audiences.

September 3

Short North Gallery Hop

Short North Arts District from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave, Columbus

www.experiencecolumbus.com

The monthly gallery hop features shops and galleries throughout the Short North between 3-7 p.m, with restaurants and bars staying open later. A great day to celebrate art in the area by attending the dozens of galleries, exhibits and even street performances.

September 4

Sundays at Scioto

Dublin’s Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

The concert series that started in 1983 is back with its second concert of the season. The Little Mermen, a premier Disney cover band, will perform 6:30-8 p.m. Singer-Songwriter Alexis Babini leads the group in Disney-filled nostalgia and all the classic Disney hits.

September 5

Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

Northam Park, 2070 Northam Rd, Upper Arlington

upperarlingtonoh.gov

Great artwork by artists, live music performances, food trucks and more can be found at the festival. The 56th edition of the annual festival will be 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and features more artists, vendors, activities, and performances each year as it continues to grow.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com