Arts & Music | HOWLoween Pet Contest, Nightmare Film Festival and The Cult of Raphael

Oct. 20-23

Nightmares Film Festival

www.gatewayfilmcenter.org

1550 N. High St., Columbus

Celebrating independent horror, this film festival presents feature-length movies and short films, including several premieres. Gateway Film Center's festivals are globally recognized and it always carefully selects the best nominees, so if you are a horror fan, this is something not to miss.

Courtesy of The Prince Experience Prince Experience

Oct. 21

The Prince Experience at the Bluestone

7 p.m.

www.Liveatthebluestone.com

583 E. Broad St., Columbus

Gabriel Sanchez is Prince in this award-winning tribute to the legendary music icon. Hear all of your Prince favorites at a 115-year-old church with perfect acoustics, seven bars and plenty of space to dance.

Oct. 21-22

Pets and Vets Week

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

www.nationalvmm.org

300 W. Broad St., Columbus

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is hosting its second annual Pets and Vets Week, featuring a weekend dedicated to sharing helpful resources for pet owners through educational presentations and demonstrations. This event is free and open to the public, but be sure to register for the breakout sessions beforehand online.

Mortlake Tapestry Manufactory (after designs by Raphael), The Miraculous Draft of Fishes, after 1625.Tapestry, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister

Oct. 23

Dr. Charles Cunningham Lecture, Cult of Raphael: A Legacy Across Time

2-3 p.m.

www.columbusmuseum.org

480 E. Broad St., Columbus

This discussion at the Columbus Museum of Art that covers Raphael’s impact throughout Europe following his death is led by Ann Dumas, CMA adjunct curator of European art and Andrew Shelton, professor of history of art at The Ohio State University. Learn about how Raphael's art was preserved and visit the exhibition Raphael—The Power of Renaissance Images: The Dresden Tapestries and their Impact. The program is free with registration.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com