Arts & Music | Disney on Ice, ‘SIX’ the Musical, and Cavani String Quartet

Jan. 26, 27, 28

Disney on Ice

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

www.nationwidearena.com

Get ready to sing and dance along for the wildest adventure with your favorite Disney characters on ice! Experience childhood favorites like singing “Hakuna Matata” with Timon and Pumbaa or Elsa gliding across the ice with Olaf. From classics to new heroes, you won’t want to miss this magical night at Nationwide Arena.

Jan. 26, 27, 28

SIX the Musical

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.ohiotheatre.net

Witness the remix of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power as the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to tell their story at the Ohio Theatre. You may sing along with the six queens as their pop music boasts from the theater or just simply enjoy its unique emphasis on women empowerment. To read more about the ‘SIX’ musical, click our story here.

Jan. 28

Final Week of David Butler’s “Gravity”

Sean Christopher Gallery, 815 N. High St.

www.seanchristophergallery.com

Stop by the Sean Christopher Gallery to admire David Butler’s “Gravity” for one last time this weekend. In a gallery of skull collages and pulsing human hearts, experience the surreal work behind Butler’s pieces that create strong and rich scenes and comment on the concepts of identity.

Jan. 28

Cavani String Quartet – Louise Toppin & Dr. Mark Lomax II

4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St .

www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Join the Cavani Quartet as they collaborate with world-renowned vocalist Louise Toppin and Columbus-based composer Dr. Mark Lomax II for an elegant and powerful night of music at the Southern Theatre. As one of America’s greatest string quartets, the Cavani leaves its audience completely engrossed with their artistic excellence and generous spirit.

Isabelle Fisher is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.