Arts & Music | Science Love and Rock n Roll, Ana Popovic and Prince of Oz

Feb. 9

Science Love and Rock n Roll at COSI

7-10 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

COSI After Dark has been providing adults with an opportunity to explore their sense of wonder for years. This After Dark will hit all the right notes with a little bit of love and Rock ‘n Roll. Experience life as a rock star as you explore COSI and enjoy some of the delightful concessions. Bar and food options will provide the energy to keep you moving to the music throughout the night. With a multitude of exhibits to explore, COSI is putting on an incredible night of fun, music and education.

Feb. 10-12

Balletmet: Dorothy and the Prince of Oz

8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

www.balletmet.org

We all know and love the Wizard of Oz, and Balletmet is bringing a captivating rendition of the renowned story filled with song, dance and brilliant set designs. Travel with Dorothy on her journey to defeat evil and fall in love with the characters she meets along the way. The talented cast will immerse you to the point where you feel like “you’re not in (Ohio) anymore.”

Feb. 10

Valentine’s Day at CMA Cocktail Celebration

6-10 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

www.columbusmuseum.com

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the Columbus Museum of Art is bringing a triple threat to celebrate your love: Cocktails, music and art. Attendance alone gives you a free drink ticket, so celebrate away at the cash bar serving cocktails with light appetizers. Nothing is better than live music, so feel the jazz and take in the smooth vocals from talented singer Sabrina Tutstone. Finish the night by exploring the beautiful art.

Feb. 14

Ana Popovic at Natalie’s Grandview

7:30 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave, Columbus

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Natalie’s Grandview is hosting a Valentine’s Day show featuring internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic. Popovic has built her career utilizing the essence of American Music. Popovic pushes the limits, bending genres and inventing a unique sound on all her records. Popovic has proven to be a committed touring musician and has been at it for the last 25 years. Her new album, Power, is due for a release on May 5. The album is a powerful and personal tale of survival through faith, determination and tenacity. Popovic will be looking to bring this energy to the stage at Natalie’s Grandview on Feb. 14.

