Masters Tourney, Lippman's essays and apple butter toast

Watch

The 2020 Masters Tournament, originally scheduled in April, takes place this weekend. Viewers can enjoy the 84th edition of the Masters from the comfort of their homes.

From Thursday through Sunday, long-time broadcast partners CBS and ESPN will provide eighteen hours of live television coverage over the four-day event. The telecast will be available on www.Masters.com and the official Masters smartphone application.

Read

My Life as a Villainess: Essays by Laura Lippman collects the author’s recent essays exploring motherhood as an older mom, her life as a reader, her relationships with her parents, her newspaper career and her experiences as a novelist.

“Lippman’s revelations about herself and her life are refreshingly candid and imbued with a seriously robust overtone of humor, a double-barreled approach that dovetails nicely with Lippman’s self-description of being ‘gleefully honest,’” says Daneet Steffens of The Boston Globe.

Lippman is a New York Times Bestselling Author. Here are some other non-fiction novels featured on Best Sellers list this year:

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Group by Christie Tate

Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

Eat

Courtesy of the Columbus Museum of Art

Located inside the Columbus Museum of Art, Schokko Café’s menu items change seasonally. Try its apple butter toast as a prime favorite.

The cafe is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, except on Thursdays, when it's open until 9 p.m.

Order online for pickup up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.