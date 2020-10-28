Calendar | November 2020

Through Sunday, Nov. 22
Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run
Virtual
Through Sunday, Nov. 22
5K Virtual Run
Virtual
Through Nov. 30
Tour de Ville: Uptown Renovations
Uptown Westerville
Through Dec. 26
Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge
Dublin Ohio Parks
Through Thursday, Dec. 31
Winterfair
Virtual
Nov. 1-15
TROT the Heights
Virtual Event
Nov. 1-22
5 Mile Run & Walk
Virtual
Nov. 1-Dec. 12
Revenge of the Birds 5K
Virtual
Nov. 1-Dec. 15
98th Annual TWIG Bazaar
Virtual
Nov. 1-Dec. 15
UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest
Upper Arlington
Nov. 2, 9, 16
The Big Bands Era (‘40s music)
2 p.m., Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 3
Election Day
6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4-8
Fall Book Sale
Various times, Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington
Nov. 4, 11, 18
Virtual Family Yoga, Grandview Heights Public Library
3:30-4 p.m., Virtual event
Nov. 5
Music Mini-Chats: Origin of Jazz Music
Noon, Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 5
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
Nov. 5, 12, 19
Virtual Thursday Booktalks
2 p.m., Virtual event
Fridays, Nov. 6, 13, 20
Virtual Course: Fundamentals in Women’s Sexual Health
Time TBD, Virtual Event
Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27
Ohio: A Political Sort of Place
10 a.m., Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 6-7
COMEDY FOR CONSERVATION presents Zainab Johnson
7:15-9 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Nov. 7
49th Annual Veterans Day Run
9 a.m., 3861 Reed Rd., Upper Arlington
Saturday, Nov. 7
Extra Life Game Day
All day, Virtual
Nov. 7-8
Club Ohio Fall Classic
SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Dr.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, Westerville
Nov. 11
VETERANS FREE DAY at the Zoo
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m., Henceforth Park, 2075 Mallow Lane, Grove City
Nov. 11
Sells Middle School presents Veteran’s Day Ceremony
11 a.m.-noon, Grounds of Remembrance, 77 N. High St., Dublin
Nov. 11
Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m., Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 12
Weird-But-True Trivia Livestream
4:30-5 p.m.
Nov. 12
Sydney McSweeney
7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre
www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com
Nov. 14
Tiger Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run
9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington
Nov. 14
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons Club
1-4 p.m., Virtual Zoom event
Saturday, Nov. 14
Artist Opening Reception for Trish Weeks
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany
Nov. 14-15
Grove City School Band Fall Craft & Gift Bazaar
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd., Grove City
Nov. 14-Dec. 31
Arts in the Alley Home Edition
9:30 a.m.-noon, Virtual
Nov. 14-Jan. 10
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Nov. 16
Cricut Class – Give Thanks Greeting Card
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington
Nov. 16
Film Discussion - Epidemics and Pandemics
7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Zoom event
Nov. 17
Sells Middle School presents 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra
7-9 p.m., Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St., Dublin
Nov. 19-22
Dance 2020: The Wild Within Virtual
Times vary, Virtual event
www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances
Nov. 20-Jan. 3
Wildlights
Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Nov 21
Champion City Holiday Market
9 a.m., Knights of Columbus 624, 2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield
www.eventbrite.com/e/champion-cityholiday-market-2020
Sunday, Nov. 22
New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
Virtual, 6 p.m.
Nov. 25-Dec. 15
Santa’s Mailbox
Any time, Pickerington City Hall
Nov. 26-29
Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K
Virtual
Nov. 26-29
Flying Feather Four Miler
Virtual event
Nov. 26
Columbus Turkey Trot
Virtual
Nov. 27- Dec. 14
Grandview Heights-OPOLY
Grandview Heights
Nov. 28
Small Business Saturday
Uptown Westerville, all day event
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Wattle 5K
9 a.m., Lamplighter Drive, Grove City
Nov. 29
Swim with Santa
6:15-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, Westerville
Nov. 30-Dec. 5
Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle
9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m., virtual