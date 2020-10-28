Calendar | November 2020

Through Sunday, Nov. 22

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Run

Virtual

www.hotchocolate15k.com

Through Sunday, Nov. 22

5K Virtual Run

Virtual

www.gourdyspumpkinrun.com

Through Nov. 30

Tour de Ville: Uptown Renovations

Uptown Westerville

www.westervillechamber.com

Through Dec. 26

Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge

Dublin Ohio Parks

www.dublinarts.org

Through Thursday, Dec. 31

Winterfair

Virtual

www.ohiocraft.org

Nov. 1-15

TROT the Heights

Virtual Event

www.grandviewheights.org

Nov. 1-22

5 Mile Run & Walk

Virtual

www.greenswell.com

Nov. 1-Dec. 12

Revenge of the Birds 5K

Virtual

www.thevirtualchallenge.com

Nov. 1-Dec. 15

98th Annual TWIG Bazaar

Virtual

www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 1-Dec. 15

UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest

Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Nov. 2, 9, 16

The Big Bands Era (‘40s music)

2 p.m., Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 3

Election Day

6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4-8

Fall Book Sale

Various times, Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Nov. 4, 11, 18

Virtual Family Yoga, Grandview Heights Public Library

3:30-4 p.m., Virtual event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 5

Music Mini-Chats: Origin of Jazz Music

Noon, Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

Nov. 5, 12, 19

Virtual Thursday Booktalks

2 p.m., Virtual event

www.ghpl.org

Fridays, Nov. 6, 13, 20

Virtual Course: Fundamentals in Women’s Sexual Health

Time TBD, Virtual Event

www.isswsh.org

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27

Ohio: A Political Sort of Place

10 a.m., Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Nov. 6-7

COMEDY FOR CONSERVATION presents Zainab Johnson

7:15-9 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Nov. 7

49th Annual Veterans Day Run

9 a.m., 3861 Reed Rd., Upper Arlington

www.uaca.org

Saturday, Nov. 7

Extra Life Game Day

All day, Virtual

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Nov. 7-8

Club Ohio Fall Classic

SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org

Nov. 11

VETERANS FREE DAY at the Zoo

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m., Henceforth Park, 2075 Mallow Lane, Grove City

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 11

Sells Middle School presents Veteran’s Day Ceremony

11 a.m.-noon, Grounds of Remembrance, 77 N. High St., Dublin

www.dublinschools.net

Nov. 11

Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m., Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 12

Weird-But-True Trivia Livestream

4:30-5 p.m.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 12

Sydney McSweeney

7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Nov. 14

Tiger Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run

9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

www.runsignup.com

Nov. 14

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons Club

1-4 p.m., Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Saturday, Nov. 14

Artist Opening Reception for Trish Weeks

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

Nov. 14-15

Grove City School Band Fall Craft & Gift Bazaar

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd., Grove City

www.gchsbands.org

Nov. 14-Dec. 31

Arts in the Alley Home Edition

9:30 a.m.-noon, Virtual

www.gcchamber.org

Nov. 14-Jan. 10

Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

Nov. 16

Cricut Class – Give Thanks Greeting Card

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Nov. 16

Film Discussion - Epidemics and Pandemics

7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Zoom event

www.ghpl.org

Nov. 17

Sells Middle School presents 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra

7-9 p.m., Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St., Dublin

www.dublinschools.net

Nov. 19-22

Dance 2020: The Wild Within Virtual

Times vary, Virtual event

www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances

Nov. 20-Jan. 3

Wildlights

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Nov 21

Champion City Holiday Market

9 a.m., Knights of Columbus 624, 2055 S. Bird Rd., Springfield

www.eventbrite.com/e/champion-cityholiday-market-2020

Sunday, Nov. 22

New Albany Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

Virtual, 6 p.m.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Nov. 25-Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Any time, Pickerington City Hall

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Nov. 26-29

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K & 10K

Virtual

www.runsignup.com

Nov. 26-29

Flying Feather Four Miler

Virtual event

www.theflyingfeather.com

Nov. 26

Columbus Turkey Trot

Virtual

www.columbusturkeytrot.com

Nov. 27- Dec. 14

Grandview Heights-OPOLY

Grandview Heights

www.destinationgrandview.org

Nov. 28

Small Business Saturday

Uptown Westerville, all day event

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

9 a.m., Lamplighter Drive, Grove City

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Nov. 29

Swim with Santa

6:15-7:30 p.m., Westerville Community Center, Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 5

Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle

9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m., virtual

www.parks.westerville.org