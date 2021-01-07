Tiger Woods documentary, Amber & Clay and seafood

Watch

Tiger delves into the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with golf took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark path that eventually led to a legendary comeback with his 2019 victory at the Masters Tournament. The two-part documentary available on HBO offers a revealing look at the rise, fall and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods.

BONUS: Don’t miss the NFL Wildcard Game, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 available on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

Read

Amber and Clay by Laura Amy Schlitz takes you back to ancient Greece to follow the lives of Rhaskos, a Thracian slave in a Greek household and Melisto, a spoiled aristocrat. These spiritual twins have little in common besides the violent and mysterious forces that constantly dictate their lives, yet this tale vividly transcends time to remind us of how language can beautifully illuminate all aspects of human history.

“Volcanic in power, virtuosic in form, peerless in nuanced execution, Amber and Clay is compulsively readable. I was in thrall to its lyric and threnody at breakfast and at lunch and going up the stairs. The muse chose right in inspiring Laura Amy Schlitz to give us this haunting tale of duty, liberty, art, and friendship,” says Gregory Maguire, New York Times best-selling author of Wicked

Schlitz is a 2008 Newbery Medal winning author of Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village. Here are the 2008 Newberry Medal Honor Books:

Feathers by Jacqueline Woodson

The Wednesday Wars by Gary D. Schmidt

Elijah of Buxton by Christopher Paul Curtis

In addition, check out Schlitz’s other award winning novels - Newbery Honor Book and New York Times bestseller Splendors & Glooms and recipient of the Scott O’Dell Award for Historical Fiction and the National Jewish Book Award The Hired Girl.

Eat

The North Market at Bridge Park has a new addition, and it's extra fishy.

Coastal Local Seafood has fresh seafood, an oyster bar and tons of ocean flavors. From Norwegian Salmon fillets to Jonah crab claws, the Dublin seafood destination makes you feel like you're oceanfront. Some of our rotating favorites include the Cajun crab spread, salmon burgers and lobster rolls.

You can read more about Coastal Local Seafood on our website!

