Coastal Local Seafood joins the North Market at Bridge Park

The North Market at Bridge Park has a new addition, and it's extra fishy.

Coastal Local Seafood has fresh seafood, an oyster bar and tons of ocean flavors. From Norwegian Salmon fillets to Jonah crab claws, the Dublin seafood destination makes you feel like you're oceanfront. Some of our rotating favorites include the Cajun crab spread, salmon burgers and lobster rolls.

Coastal Local Seafood's boil bag is a party in a pot!

For a genuine seafood extravaganza, the boil bundle should be your go-to. This party it a pot consists of five lbs. of Jonah crab claws, four lbs. jumbo peel and eat shrimp, four potatoes, four corn on the cobs, one onion and one seasoning boil bag. All in all, it's a whopping nine pounds of seafood!

While many local businesses have had to temporarily close, Costal Local Seafood is offering delivery in order to remain available and open. The storefront is open during North Market hours; Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Try your hand at the recipe below for tasty seafood cuisine for dinner this weekend!

Marinated Tuna Steak

Ingredients

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

4 (4 oz.) tuna steaks

Directions