Christmas Chronicles, One Day in December and Teppanyaki

Watch

Enjoy the holidays with Netflix’s original films The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2. The Christmas comedy film features Kurt Russell as Santa Claus.

“The Christmas Chronicles throws at us every Yuletide goodie it can think of – holiday music, Santa, CGI elves, runaway reindeer, the toy shop at the North Pole, a tender family reconciliation, and that perfectly meaningful gift that makes everything better,” says Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com.

Both films are now available to stream.

Read

In One Day in December by Josie Silver, Laurie sees, through a misted-up bus window one snowy December day, a man who she knows instantly is the one. Eyes meet, there's a moment … and then her bus drives away.

Certain they're fated to find each other again, Laurie spends a year scanning every bus stop and café in London for him, but she doesn't find him.

Instead they reunite at a Christmas party, when her best friend Sarah giddily introduces her new boyfriend to Laurie.

It's the man from the bus, of course.

“The perfect book to get lost in this holiday season . . . Josie Silver’s characters sneak their way into your heart and stay,” says Jill Santopolo, author of The Light We Lost.

Eat

If you’re skipping the traditional Christmas dinner this year, consider reserving a spot at Benihana near Polaris mall on Christmas Day.

Guests are seated at communal hibachi grill tables in groups, where your personal chef will perform the ancient art of Teppanyaki. Watch as they slice and dice, preparing a meal whether you choose a steak, tender chicken or succulent seafood. You can also enjoy sushi and sashimi prepared by a talented sushi chef and indulge in its signature hot sake or a specialty cocktail.

Brandon Klein is a writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.