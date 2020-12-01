Calendar | December 2020

Through Dec. 5

Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle

9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m.

Virtual

www.parks.westerville.org

Through Dec. 12

Revenge of the Birds 5K

Virtual

www.thevirtualchallenge.com

Through Dec. 14

Grandview Heights-OPOLY

www.destinationgrandview.org

Through Dec. 15

UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Through Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.pickerington.net

Through Dec. 31

Arts in the Alley Home Edition

9:30 a.m.-noon

Virtual

www.gcchamber.org

Through Thursday, Dec. 31

Winterfair

Virtual

www.ohiocraft.org

Through Jan. 3

Wildlights

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 & 25

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Through Jan. 10

Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

Through Feb. 28

Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Dec. 1

Tree Lighting Ceremony

3-8 p.m.

Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.org

Dec. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

Dec. 2

Christmas Ornament Making Workshop

6-8 p.m.

1550 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. E-262, Westerville

www.cornerstoneofhope.org

Dec. 3

Coffman Park Night of Lights

5-9 p.m.

Coffman Park, Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Dec. 4

Winter Festival

6-8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 4

Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting

Virtual

westerville.tv

Dec. 4-6

The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert

7 p.m.

Virtual

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Dec. 4-18

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickerington.net

Dec. 5

Toy Drive Collection Drive

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.violet.oh.us

Dec. 5

Artist Production Development Workshop

8 a.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Dec. 5

Carboard Boat Race

Noon-1 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

www.parks.westerville.org

Dec. 5

Short North Holiday Hop

4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District, Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave., Columbus

www.shortnorth.org/artbyappointment

Dec. 5-Dec. 13

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.newalbanyballet.com

Dec. 6

Santa Land–A World of Hopes & Dreams

3-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m.

Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Dec. 6-10

Christmas in the Park

Noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday 3600

Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

www.uaca.org

Dec. 6 –Dec. 13

Rudolph 5K Virtual Run/Walk hosted by Westerville Lions Club

Virtual

www.runsignup.com

Dec. 7, Jan. 4

Facebook LIVE Book Chat

6-6:30 p.m.

Facebook Live

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Dec. 7, Jan. 18

Monday Makers

6-6:30 p.m.

Virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Dec. 8

Artists Hour

11:30 a.m.

Virtual Zoom event

www.parks.uaoh.net

Dec. 8, Jan. 12

Stitching ‘N the Stacks–Yarn Craft Group

6:30-7 p.m.

Facebook Live

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Dec. 9

Christmas Candle Lighting Remembrance Ceremony

7 p.m.

7 W. Henderson Rd., Westerville

www.cornerstoneofhope.org

Dec. 11-13

Jingle Bell Run

Virtual

www.events.arthritis.org

Dec. 12

One Warm Coat 5K & 2 Mile Run/Walk

9 a.m.

Mount Carmel, Lewis Center

www.greenswell.com

Dec. 12

Artist Opening Reception for Marti Higgins

4-8 p.m.

Hayley Gallery, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

Dec. 13

Wood Ornament Painting

2-4 p.m.

DogTap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.studio614.com

Dec. 13

Lancaster Holiday Extravaganza

4-5:45 p.m.

The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster

www.paulettesprincessparties.com

Dec. 18-21

Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour

5 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 18-27

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents: The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical

Virtual

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Dec. 19

Wreaths Across America

10 a.m.

Dublin Cemetery, 87 W. Bridge St.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Dec. 19

Neighborhood Cleanup: Uptown Marysville

10-11:30 a.m.

Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Dec. 19

Santa & the Symphony - Sensory Friendly

11:30 a.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.capa.com

Dec. 20

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Dec. 21-23

Winter Break Camp

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.parks.westerville.org

Dec. 23

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home

7 p.m.

Virtual event

www.capa.com/events/detail/jimbrickman-comfort-joy-at-home-live

Dec. 28

WWE: Raw

7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Through Dec. 31

You’re Not Alone Social Distancing Race

Virtual event

www.raceroster.com/events

Christmas Tree Shopping in Columbus

HTH Christmas Tree Lot

2340 Dublin Granville Rd.

Open through Dec. 21, Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m

Taylor Christmas Tree Farm

868 West Lane Ave.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Timbuk Farms

2030 Timbuk Rd.

Open daily Nov. 27- Dec. 22, hours vary

Homestead Farm 2573 Loudon St.

Open every weekend Nov. 29- Dec. 21, hours vary

Mr. Tree

1099 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd. N.

12-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.