Calendar | December 2020

Through Dec. 5
Zoom with Santa and his Elves at Snowflake Castle
9 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m.
Virtual
Through Dec. 12
Revenge of the Birds 5K
Virtual
Through Dec. 14
Grandview Heights-OPOLY
Through Dec. 15
UACA Holiday House Decorating Contest
Through Dec. 15
Santa’s Mailbox
Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington
Through Dec. 31
Arts in the Alley Home Edition
9:30 a.m.-noon
Virtual
Through Thursday, Dec. 31
Winterfair
Virtual
Through Jan. 3
Wildlights
Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 & 25
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Through Jan. 10
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Through Feb. 28
Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster
Dec. 1
Tree Lighting Ceremony
3-8 p.m.
Grandview Center, 1515 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights
Dec. 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave., Grove City
Dec. 2
Christmas Ornament Making Workshop
6-8 p.m.
1550 Old Henderson Rd., Ste. E-262, Westerville
Dec. 3
Coffman Park Night of Lights
5-9 p.m.
Coffman Park, Dublin
Dec. 4
Winter Festival
6-8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington
Dec. 4
Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting
Virtual
Dec. 4-6
The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert
7 p.m.
Virtual
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Dec. 4-18
Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree
Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.
Dec. 5
Toy Drive Collection Drive
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd. NW, Pickerington
Dec. 5
Artist Production Development Workshop
8 a.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com
Dec. 5
Carboard Boat Race
Noon-1 p.m.
Westerville Community Center
Dec. 5
Short North Holiday Hop
4-10 p.m.
Short North Arts District, Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave., Columbus
www.shortnorth.org/artbyappointment
Dec. 5-Dec. 13
New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
Dec. 6
Santa Land–A World of Hopes & Dreams
3-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m.
Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster
Dec. 6-10
Christmas in the Park
Noon-8:30 p.m. Sunday, 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday 3600
Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Dec. 6 –Dec. 13
Rudolph 5K Virtual Run/Walk hosted by Westerville Lions Club
Virtual
Dec. 7, Jan. 4
Facebook LIVE Book Chat
6-6:30 p.m.
Facebook Live
Dec. 7, Jan. 18
Monday Makers
6-6:30 p.m.
Virtual
Dec. 8
Artists Hour
11:30 a.m.
Virtual Zoom event
Dec. 8, Jan. 12
Stitching ‘N the Stacks–Yarn Craft Group
6:30-7 p.m.
Facebook Live
Dec. 9
Christmas Candle Lighting Remembrance Ceremony
7 p.m.
7 W. Henderson Rd., Westerville
Dec. 11-13
Jingle Bell Run
Virtual
Dec. 12
One Warm Coat 5K & 2 Mile Run/Walk
9 a.m.
Mount Carmel, Lewis Center
Dec. 12
Artist Opening Reception for Marti Higgins
4-8 p.m.
Hayley Gallery, New Albany
Dec. 13
Wood Ornament Painting
2-4 p.m.
DogTap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester
Dec. 13
Lancaster Holiday Extravaganza
4-5:45 p.m.
The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster
www.paulettesprincessparties.com
Dec. 18-21
Uptown Ice Sculpture Tour
5 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Dec. 18-27
The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents: The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical
Virtual
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
Dec. 19
Wreaths Across America
10 a.m.
Dublin Cemetery, 87 W. Bridge St.
Dec. 19
Neighborhood Cleanup: Uptown Marysville
10-11:30 a.m.
Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St.
Dec. 19
Santa & the Symphony - Sensory Friendly
11:30 a.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Dec. 20
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Dec. 21-23
Winter Break Camp
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
Dec. 23
Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home
7 p.m.
Virtual event
www.capa.com/events/detail/jimbrickman-comfort-joy-at-home-live
Dec. 28
WWE: Raw
7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Through Dec. 31
You’re Not Alone Social Distancing Race
Virtual event
Christmas Tree Shopping in Columbus
HTH Christmas Tree Lot
2340 Dublin Granville Rd.
Open through Dec. 21, Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m
Taylor Christmas Tree Farm
868 West Lane Ave.
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Timbuk Farms
2030 Timbuk Rd.
Open daily Nov. 27- Dec. 22, hours vary
Homestead Farm 2573 Loudon St.
Open every weekend Nov. 29- Dec. 21, hours vary
Mr. Tree
1099 Reynoldsburg New Albany Rd. N.
12-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.