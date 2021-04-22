Shadow and Bone, Delia Owens’ novel and an American bistro

Watch

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy television series based on both the Grisha trilogy, the first of which is Shadow and Bone, and the Six of Crows duology by Leigh Bardugo. In a war-torn world, lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov unleashes an extraordinary power that could potentially unite her world. But there are dangerous forces at play, and it will take more than magic to survive.

It premieres April 23 on Netflix.

Bonus: The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will honor the best films of 2020 and early 2021 live at 6:30 p.m. April 25 on ABC.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

A heartbreaking coming-of-age story set in 1969, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens takes place in Barkley Cove, a small town on the North Carolina coast where a young woman named Kya Clark who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

“Carries the rhythm of an old time ballad. It is clear Owens knows this land intimately, from the black mud sucking at footsteps to the taste of saltwater and the cry of seagulls,” says David Joy, author of The Line That Held Us.

Owens’ novel has been on the New York Times Fiction Best Seller list for 125 weeks. Here are other books on the list:

Good Company by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney

The Red Book by James Patterson and David Ellis

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry

First Person Singular by Haruki Murakam

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

Eat

Third & Hollywood is an American bistro featuring high quality meats, seafood and organic produce. It serves locally sourced meals and Sunday jazz brunch in an exposed-brick setting, open all days of the week with happy hour from 4:30-6 p.m. on weekdays.

Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, reservations for groups of six or more are available in its Vintage Room.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for April.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.