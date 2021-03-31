Calendar | April

April 1-30
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo
April 2
Pitabilities Food Truck
4-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101, Pickerington
April 3
Sensory Stories
10-10:30 a.m., Pickerington Library
April 3
Powell Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event
10 a.m.-noon, Mutts & Co., 7549 Sawmill Rd., Dublin
April 3-4
Paw Patrol Live!
10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus
April 4
Easter Service
9 a.m. & 11 a.m., Church of The Nazarene, 4700 Hoover Rd. Grove City
April 4
CAPA presents Brian Culbertson
8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus
April 5
Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Spring Break!
6-6:30 p.m., Pickerington Library
April 6
Grandview Heights Public Library - Online Adult Trivia
7-8 p.m., Virtual
April 6, 13, 20, 27
Music Trivia Tuesday at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern
7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd., Pickerington
April 7
Aspiring Entrepreneur’s Financial Workshop
12:15-1:15 p.m., Virtual
April 7
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City
April 8
Otterbein University - Academic Support Center presents Test Taking Tips
3-4 p.m., Virtual
April 8
First Drafts Book Club: The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman
7-8 p.m., Pickerington Library
April 9
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City
April 10
Four-Square Painting: Grab & Go
All day, Pickerington Library
April 10
Workouts for Wildlife featuring Penguins at Safari Golf Club
9 a.m., 4850 Powell Rd., Powell
April 10
Goat Yoga
9-10 a.m., 7278 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, Pickerington
April 10
DublinWorks! Student Job Fair
9 a.m.-noon, Virtual
April 12
Arbor Day Celebration
6 p.m., Willow Pond Park, 299 Pruden Dr., Pickerington
April 12
Westerville Public Library - Dungeons & Dragons
7-9 p.m., Virtual
April 13
Otterbein University - Academic Support Center presents Finals Prep
4-5 p.m., Virtual
April 13
Stitching ‘N the Stacks: Yarn Craft Group
6:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Library
April 13
Everything Your Children Wanted to Know About Race & Racism but were Afraid to Ask
7-8 p.m., District YouTube Channel, New Albany
April 14
Overbooked Book Club: Woven in the Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Library.
April 14
Five Senses Reeling presents Sibling Rivalry: Tour
8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus
April 15
Otterbein University - Raise Your Voice: Activism at Home
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Courtright Memorial Library, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville
April 16
Grandview Heights Schools - Coffee & Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp
8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual
Through April 16
Lightning Sprites
7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin
April 17
Financial Fitness: Making Your Money Work for You
2-3 p.m., Pickerington Library
April 17
Artist Opening Reception for Gina Wolfrum - Natural Sparkle – Landscapes that Twinkle
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany
April 17-18
Nike Soccer Girls Weekend
Dublin parks
April 22
Grandview Heights Public Library - Drawing Monet Gardens with Bryan Moss
3:30-4:30 p.m., Virtual
April 22
School House Rock Live Jr.
7 p.m. Blue Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club
April 23
School House Rock Live Jr.
7 p.m. Red Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club
April 23-25
Vintage Market Days of West Columbus
All day, 4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard
April 24
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jackson Township Fire Department, 3650 Hoover Rd. Grove City
April 24
Northam Tennis Open House
1-5 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington
April 24
School House Rock Live Jr.
7 p.m. Blue Cast, 11 a.m. Red Cast, 3 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club
April 24
Marburn Academy’s 39th Annual Gala: SHINE Online 2021
7-8:30 p.m., Marburn Academy, New Albany
April 24-25
Nike Soccer Boys Weekend
Dublin parks
April 25
School House Rock Live Jr.
1 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany
www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club
April 27-June 7
Aida Garrity: Dublin Golfscapes
10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin
April 27
Grandview Heights Public Library - Home Archiving Your Family Photos, Documents & More
6-7:30 p.m., Virtual
April 27
PACC/Citywide Training & Development – Diversity Series
8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual
April 28
Grandview Heights High School - High School Band Concert
7 p.m., 1587 W. 3rd Ave, Columbus
April 29
Middle School Band Concert
6-8 p.m., Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus
April 30
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City
April 30
UA Arbor Day Celebration
3:30 p.m., Location TBD
April 30
Opera Columbus presents Don Giovanni
7:30 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus
April 30-May 1
Spring at the Round Barn
4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster