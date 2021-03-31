Calendar | April

April 1-30

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo

www.gcchamber.org

April 2

Pitabilities Food Truck

4-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101, Pickerington

www.combustionbrewing.com

April 3

Sensory Stories

10-10:30 a.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 3

Powell Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event

10 a.m.-noon, Mutts & Co., 7549 Sawmill Rd., Dublin

www.powellpaws.org

April 3-4

Paw Patrol Live!

10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

April 4

Easter Service

9 a.m. & 11 a.m., Church of The Nazarene, 4700 Hoover Rd. Grove City

www.thenaz.church

April 4

CAPA presents Brian Culbertson

8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.capa.com

April 5

Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Spring Break!

6-6:30 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 6

Grandview Heights Public Library - Online Adult Trivia

7-8 p.m., Virtual

www.ghpl.org

April 6, 13, 20, 27

Music Trivia Tuesday at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern

7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

April 7

Aspiring Entrepreneur’s Financial Workshop

12:15-1:15 p.m., Virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

April 7

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

April 8

Otterbein University - Academic Support Center presents Test Taking Tips

3-4 p.m., Virtual

www.otterbein.edu

April 8

First Drafts Book Club: The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 9

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

April 10

Four-Square Painting: Grab & Go

All day, Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 10

Workouts for Wildlife featuring Penguins at Safari Golf Club

9 a.m., 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

April 10

Goat Yoga

9-10 a.m., 7278 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, Pickerington

www.eventbrite.com

April 10

DublinWorks! Student Job Fair

9 a.m.-noon, Virtual

www.dublinchamber.org

April 12

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m., Willow Pond Park, 299 Pruden Dr., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

April 12

Westerville Public Library - Dungeons & Dragons

7-9 p.m., Virtual

www.westervillelibrary.org

April 13

Otterbein University - Academic Support Center presents Finals Prep

4-5 p.m., Virtual

www.otterbein.edu

April 13

Stitching ‘N the Stacks: Yarn Craft Group

6:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 13

Everything Your Children Wanted to Know About Race & Racism but were Afraid to Ask

7-8 p.m., District YouTube Channel, New Albany

www.cm.newalbanychamber.com

April 14

Overbooked Book Club: Woven in the Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Library.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 14

Five Senses Reeling presents Sibling Rivalry: Tour

8 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.fivesensesreeling.com

April 15

Otterbein University - Raise Your Voice: Activism at Home

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Courtright Memorial Library, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville

www.otterbein.edu

April 16

Grandview Heights Schools - Coffee & Conversation with Superintendent Andy Culp

8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual

www.ghschools.org

Through April 16

Lightning Sprites

7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

April 17

Financial Fitness: Making Your Money Work for You

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

April 17

Artist Opening Reception for Gina Wolfrum - Natural Sparkle – Landscapes that Twinkle

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, New Albany

www.localohioart.com

April 17-18

Nike Soccer Girls Weekend

Dublin parks

www.clubohiochallengecup.com

April 22

Grandview Heights Public Library - Drawing Monet Gardens with Bryan Moss

3:30-4:30 p.m., Virtual

www.ghpl.org

April 22

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Blue Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

April 23

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Red Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

April 23-25

Vintage Market Days of West Columbus

All day, 4951 Northwest Pkwy., Hilliard

www.facebook.com/vmdwestcbus

April 24

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jackson Township Fire Department, 3650 Hoover Rd. Grove City

GroveCityOhio.gov

April 24

Northam Tennis Open House

1-5 p.m., Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

April 24

School House Rock Live Jr.

7 p.m. Blue Cast, 11 a.m. Red Cast, 3 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

April 24

Marburn Academy’s 39th Annual Gala: SHINE Online 2021

7-8:30 p.m., Marburn Academy, New Albany

www.ohio.org

April 24-25

Nike Soccer Boys Weekend

Dublin parks

www.clubohiochallengecup.com

April 25

School House Rock Live Jr.

1 p.m. Yellow Cast, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

www.sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club

April 27-June 7

Aida Garrity: Dublin Golfscapes

10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7125 Riverside Dr., Dublin

www.dublinarts.org

April 27

Grandview Heights Public Library - Home Archiving Your Family Photos, Documents & More

6-7:30 p.m., Virtual

www.ghpl.org

April 27

PACC/Citywide Training & Development – Diversity Series

8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

April 28

Grandview Heights High School - High School Band Concert

7 p.m., 1587 W. 3rd Ave, Columbus

www.ghschools.org

April 29

Middle School Band Concert

6-8 p.m., Grandview Heights High School, 1587 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus

www.ghschools.org

April 30

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m., Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave. Grove City

www.redcrossblood.org

April 30

UA Arbor Day Celebration

3:30 p.m., Location TBD

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

April 30

Opera Columbus presents Don Giovanni

7:30 p.m., Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.capa.com

April 30-May 1

Spring at the Round Barn

4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.thevintagemademarket.com