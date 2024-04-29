Warm-weather festivals around Ohio and beyond

As the warmer months of summer approach, exciting festivals are popping up throughout the state, nation and world. From mouthwatering foods and beautiful art to toe-tapping music and colorful dancers, there is never a shortage of options when it comes to finding the best festivals.

Around the State

Chillicothe

Feast of the Flowering Moon

May 24-26

This annual festival is held during Memorial Day weekend in the historic downtown area of Chillicothe. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the event honors Native American culture through family-friendly entertainment such as music, dancing, crafts and exhibits. In collaboration with its unique vendors, the Feast of the Flowering Moon organization aims to educate the community and preserve the rich history of the town. www.feastofthefloweringmoon.org

Kelleys Island

Kelleys Island Film Fest

July 27-28

Sit back and enjoy some of the most iconic box office movies at this outdoor, drive-in style movie festival. Make sure to grab a good spot in front of the impressive inflatable screen before the show starts at dusk, and don’t forget to check out some of the other offerings on the island, including Kelleys Island State Park. www.kelleysisland.com

Frankfort

Frankfort Sunflower Festival

July 27-28

Highlighting the bright flowers summer is best known for, this festival is a great way to get outside and enjoy the warm, fresh air. The festival includes car shows, tractor racing and several competitions (including one for Best Beard). www.sunflowerfestival.net

Marysville

Expand Pavl Vernon all ohio balloons

All Ohio Balloon Fest

Aug. 8-10

Appearances from unique balloons, including Darth Vader and Yoda lookalikes, have always been a staple of this event. The festival offers exciting activities and entertainment for patrons, and you can make the most out of your experience by signing up to ride in one of the balloons or a helicopter. www.allohioballoonfest.com

Twinsburg

Twins Day Festival

Aug. 2-4

As the largest annual gathering of twins and multiples in the world, this celebration highlights the uniqueness of twins and others of multiple birth. The 2024 theme of “Twindy 500: Off Two the Races!” encourages visitors to participate in a wide variety of racing-themed activities and contests. www.twinsdays.org

Toledo

German-American Festival

Aug. 23-25

Self-described as Northwest Ohio’s oldest ethnic festival, the German-American Festival offers authentic German and Swiss food, music and entertainment. This event provides a great time for all attendees, and be sure to try the imported beer while enjoying the festivities. www.germanamericanfestival.net

Around the Nation

Meridian, Mississippi

Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival

May 12-19

Celebrate the Father of Country Music himself at one of the oldest music festivals in the country. Enjoy a variety of great music and food at the festival, or head into town and visit some of the museums, such as the Jimmie Rodgers Museum or the Soulé Steam Museum. www.jimmierodgers.com

Key West, Florida

Expand Rob O'Neal 305-942-1299 lobsterfest

Key West Lobsterfest

Aug. 8-11

What started as a friendly debate over who made the best Lobster Chilau is now a four-day annual event highlighting the best of the shellfish. While along the sunny coast, you can enjoy fun activities such as a helicopter tour of the island and a ghost tour, or you can slow things down with a kayaking tour or a Wind and Wine sail during sunset. www.keywestlobsterfest.com

Around the World

Monaco

Monaco Grand Prix

May 23-26

If you have a need for speed, the Monaco Grand Prix has plenty of options for catching a high-speed Formula 1 race. With a beautiful coastline and countless shops and restaurants, there is plenty to enjoy while you wait for the racers to line up. www.senategrandprix.com

Hong Kong

Expand dragon boat races

Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

June 15-16

For the past 48 years, 40-foot narrow boats adorned with dragon heads and painted scales have sliced through the water in the Victoria Harbor off of Hong Kong. While you eat the rice dumplings known as zongzi, you can explore all of the bustling metropolitan shops or escape to serene religious shines and parks. www.discoverhongkong.com

Haro, Spain

Battle of Wine (Haro Wine Festival)

June 29

Wine: We love to drink it, but don’t usually plan on wearing it, except at this festival. Known as the Battle of Wine from a centuries-old land dispute, the Haro Wine Festival encourages visitors to enjoy throwing, spraying and overall coating themselves and others in gallons of wine. Take a tour of one of the more than 70 castles in the area while you are there and, if you haven’t gotten your wine fix, stop by one of almost 600 wineries. www.spain.info

Local Faves

While there are countless festivals to travel for, there are plenty right here in central Ohio. Here are some to check out this summer:

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 14-16, Gahanna

Buckeye Country Superfest

June 22-23, Columbus

Columbus Food Truck Festival

July 12-13, Columbus

Ohio State Fair

July 24-Aug. 4, Columbus

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 4-6, Dublin

Cailyn Burr is an editorial assistant and Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.