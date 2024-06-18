Video - 2024 Olympic Trials

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place from June 15-23, and this past weekend brought record-breaking swims. Here is a clip of Gretchen Walsh's winning 100 m butterfly race, which broke the current world record.
Here's a clip of a world record swim at the 2024 Olympic Trials.
