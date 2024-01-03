Video - Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is bringing a dazzling show to the Ohio Theater from January 2 to 14. Before you experience all of the glamour this show has to offer, check out their performance on "Good Morning America."
×
Watch Moulin Rouge perform on Good Morning America.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is bringing a dazzling show to the Ohio Theater from January 2 to 14. Before you experience all of the glamour this show has to offer, check out their performance on "Good Morning America."
Copyright 2020 CityScene Media Group. All rights reserved.