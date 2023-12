Jacquie Mahan, founder of The Awesome Company, was recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for making a big difference in Grove City. Her company hires autistic and neurodivergent individuals, offering all workers a fair wage and sense of purpose. Check out the full story in the January/February 2024 issue of Discover Grove City!

× Expand Jacquie Mahan on The Kelly Clarkson Show