Verena at Hillard's special connection with local library

Courtesy of True Connection Communities

The Library is only a stroll away for resi- dents of the Verena at Hilliard community – and without the rain, snow or hot summer sun.

The 159-apartment older adult community directly adjoins to the Hilliard branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, pro- viding direct interior access to its residents. “We are building an exceptional cam- pus that will position Verena at Hilliard to be one of the most attractive and inviting independent senior living communities in the Columbus market,” says Jim Pusateri, CEO of True Connection Communities, the senior living operator of Verena.

Verena was originally conceived as a traditional retirement community, but the project came to a halt in 2008 because of the recession. The library purchased the area originally intended to become the clubhouse for the original retirement community and opened its new Hilliard branch in 2018.

Investment firm Green Courte Partners bought the Verena property earlier this year with plans to convert some of the two-bedroom apartments into more affordable one-bedroom apartments and existing space into dedicated programming space with a theater, fitness center, craft/activities room, home health care office and salon.

Pusateri says he is excited about the physical connector with the library. It will allow grandparents to take their grand- children to the library for storytimes and access the library’s vast content of books, DVDs and other resources.

“It’s a fabulous amenity for our resi- dents,” he says.

To the best of his knowledge, Pusateri says, Verena is the only such community connected to a public library.

In addition to the library, residents will have interior access to a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse that will serve as a central dining room and bistro for residents. Other ame- nities include a catch-and-release fishing pond and access to trails and green space.

Pusateri wants residents to stay connected with the community before moving into Verena. Community staff will help those residents organize group events to muse- ums, sporting events and other activities.

“When parents move to a community, the right thing is to make sure the com- munity is inclusive,” he says.

Residents’ family members will be able to take advantage of the community’s ameni- ties such as making reservations at the bis- tro and working out at the fitness center.

If residents are part of groups, they can host meetings in the community and take advantage of Verena’s catering services.

“I think it’s different from what the industry normally does,” Pusateri says.

Verena at Hilliard is expected to be fully open by the end of 2022.

