Upper Arlington native illustrates brighter side of quarantine

LIFE AS WE know it drastically changed on March 24, as Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order for Ohio residents amidst the developing COVID-19 health crisis. Shortly following the order, DeWine, along with Dr. Amy Acton, began hosting daily press briefings updating the residents.

While the situation continues to present struggles for the state and the rest of the country, steps are carefully being implemented to get back to normal. One Upper Arlington resident is taking her own steps.

Bonnie Bowen, currently residing in Florida, has kept a close eye on her home state the past couple of months, always tuning in to DeWine’s press conferences. The Upper Arlington native is an avid illustrator and has created her own cast of characters, The Wine Girls, that she has drawn for more than 15 years. Bowen decided, considering the current situation, she was going to start highlighting some of the health care professionals and moments of positivity she believes we desperately need to embrace. At 90 years old, Bowen is staying inside and putting her creative energy into something she hopes people can enjoy.

“My daughter called me one day and suggested doing a sketch a day with everything going on,” Bowen says. “We need to have a little spirit in this and look at the bright side.”

Bowen’s first few drawings focused on doctors and nurses who are on the front line of the battle against COVID-19. Her drawings seek to highlight the important work of health care workers and also promote social distancing with everyday families in quarantine.

“I talked to a friend the other day, and she is stuck inside like most of us and can’t get out,” Bowen says. “You might as well look for the beauty outside of your own window.”

Her illustrations ended up catching the attention of DeWine and his team, much to Bowen’s surprise. He was fond of the drawing she had done of him and Acton.

“He called me and said he really appreciated that I made him look younger in the photo,” Bowen laughs.

Though the plan is to complete as many as 20 illustrations to print on T-shirts and postcards that will benefit the American Red Cross and Huckleberry House, a youth crisis shelter in Columbus, Bowen eagerly anticipates being able to get out of the house.

“The weather in Florida has been beautiful, which helps, but when I get out again, I will probably go shopping,” Bowen says. “It’s the little things. I miss running into people and seeing everyone.”

Bowen hopes that, at the end of the day, we all are able to find the beauty right outside our own windows.

“Life goes on and this will pass,” Bowen says. “Hang in there and keep smiling.”

Rocco Falleti is an editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.