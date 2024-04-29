Traveling in Style

The travel and tourism market has increased markedly between 2023 to 2024, as 40 percent of Americans expect to travel more this year, according to a study conducted by Forbes. As travel regains popularity, vacation remains one of the leading priorities for all ages in the U.S.

RV road trips

Traveling classic road-trip style with your belongings in the trunk and the open road ahead is a distinctly American pursuit, whether you’re traveling with family or close friends.

Road trips can be extremely versatile, as you can customize the route and destinations to your wants and needs, stopping as little or as much as you desire.

Affordability and accessibility are key parts of the appeal. With options to buy or rent an RV, there are vehicle options to fit all kinds of travel groups. RV rentals are also now available through Airbnb and Vrbo®.

Airbnb & Vrbo®

Airbnb and Vrbo® accommodations are typically rental houses, cabins, condos, etc. that allow for more space and a variety of living options. These rentals have grown in popularity as more people become comfortable with the idea of a whole unit rather than a hotel room.

They are great options if you’re planning to stay in one location for an extended period of time and are looking for a homier feel.

Due to the versatility of these rentals, there are countless options for locations around the world, making it easier for travelers to find reasonably priced places to stay. Looking to escape to a castle in Ireland or a bamboo house in Bali? You’ll find it on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo® without breaking the bank.

Van life

#Vanlife took the travel world by storm when road trips and minimalist living merged to create an upgraded vagabond lifestyle. The notion of downscaling your belongings to fit into a sprinter van became very popular as people look to live from one destination to the next.

A living space in a van can be completely customized to the owner. Some individuals pack up their lives and hit the road for an undetermined amount of time, but there is also the option of renting a van and traveling road-trip style for a week or two.

Van travel is perfect for back-country adventurers who want to travel far distances without the hassle of booking campsites or hotels, or are worried about finding parking space for larger RVs.

Hostels

For travelers interested in meeting new people along the way, hostels are perfect for community travel. Often, hostels are separated into minimalist shared spaces with the purpose of living with strangers.

Hostelworld is one of the leading hostel booking websites, allowing travelers to choose their location and travel dates. For those who are comfortable with sharing a sleeping space, it’s an affordable and adventurous option.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com