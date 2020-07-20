Top tips to stay healthy with advice from local docs

Oral Surgery Tips

Dr. Joshua Smith | Greater Columbus Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

Dr. Joshua Smith

A common, yet often undiagnosed, symptom of impacted wisdom teeth in teenagers and young adults is migraine and headache pain. Surgical removal of the affected wisdom teeth may be recommended in these individuals. The extraction process in younger patients is significantly less traumatic and recovery is much quicker, which is why extraction is sometimes recommended even before symptoms arise if the potential condition is identified early.

A dental abscess can be a very serious and potentially life-threatening condition. There are many causes of dental abscesses, including extensive decay, gum disease and root fracture. The condition becomes more serious when the infection spreads outside the tooth-encased bone and into the soft tissues of the cheeks and lower jaw area, which can lead to significant swelling and dysfunction. Any history of unexplained pain or swelling in the jaw or tooth bearing areas needs to be immediately evaluated by an oral health professional to ensure optimal treatment.

Any missing tooth can potentially be a candidate for a dental implant. There are many factors to consider – including bone width, spacing between teeth and proximity to vital structures – when determining if an implant is the appropriate treatment. This can be a very successful and beneficial procedure when all these factors are evaluated and if performed by a well-trained surgeon. Any patient interested in missing tooth replacement should discuss their options with an oral surgeon to determine if they are a good candidate for this procedure.

Dr. Ilona Albrecht

COVID-19: Tips from the Pediatrician

Dr. Ilona Albrecht, D.O. F.A.A.P. | Rivers Edge Pediatrics, Inc.

Thus far, 2020 has been a year fraught with deviation from the familiar and routine. As it relates to COVID-19, we have all been affected to varying degrees. In particular, parents have had a dizzying array of expectations placed upon them in the context of our rapidly changing world: working from home, housekeeping, educational support for home-based learning and expectations for entertainment closer to home. The following are tips to empower our parents during these unprecedented times:

Supporting Children

Parents, first practice controlling your own anxiety

Talk with children about COVID-19, but limit exposure to news to minimize unrest and worry

Be honest with your child; validate their feelings and concerns

Provide reassurance and a supportive environment

Stay engaged with family and friends by facilitating contact by phone, email, Face Time, Zoom, Skype

Facemask Guidance

Masks should not be used by: children under the age of 2, children with breathing problems, or children unable to remove a mask without assistance

Children under age 5 are not encouraged to wear a face covering, as it tends to cause them to touch the mask and their face more often. Practice good hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow

Practice having your child wear the face covering at home; be sure that the mouth and nose are completely covered

Have them pick out a color or fabric they might like

Handle the mask by the back ties or ear straps only

Avoid soiling your mask by washing your hands (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds) before putting on, adjusting or removing the mask

Facemasks should be washed daily or whenever soiled

Facemasks should be cleaned using water and mild detergent, dried completely and stored in a clean container or a bag between uses

Health Maintenance

Healthcare providers are taking measures to make sure offices are clean and adhere to social-distancing guidelines

Parents, make sure to attend to your own physical health

Keep up with your child’s well-child visits: immunizations and routine examinations are essential preventative medicine

Additional Resources Regarding Germs and Safety

Dr. Christina Kulesa

What is fluoride and do you really need it?

Dr. Christina M. Kulesa, DDS | Northstar Family Dental

Fluoride is a mineral from the crust of the earth that occurs naturally in all water sources. Research has shown that fluoride not only reduces cavities in children and adults, but it also helps repair the early stages of tooth decay, even before it’s visible. When it reaches your teeth, fluoride is absorbed into the enamel. It helps to repair the enamel by replenishing the lost calcium and phosphorous to keep your teeth hard. In other words, fluoride is good!

Although fluoride is found in natural sources such as drinking water, it is often not in a high enough quantity to prevent dental decay. This is why the ADA and our team suggest supplementing. Topical fluorides are applied directly to the tooth enamel. Some examples include fluoride toothpastes and mouthwash, as well as fluoride treatment that we perform in our office. However, the fluoride treatment that we use in the office is a much stronger concentration than that in toothpastes or fluoride mouthwashes that may be available in a store or at a pharmacy.

Your fluoride treatment will take only a matter of minutes, can be completed during your routine cleaning appointment and is painless. After the treatment, we ask that you not eat or drink anything hot or cold for 30 minutes or brush/floss for six hours.

Other than that, there is no downtime or side effects.

Depending on your oral health status, we may recommend treatments every three, six or 12 months. If you are at moderate or high risk of developing cavities, we may discuss additional preventative care solutions.

The next time you’re in our office, we urge you to consider a fluoride treatment to further protect you and your loved one’s overall oral health. The best part: most months, we donate $2 for every fluoride treatment administered to a nonprofit charitable organization.

Dental Health Tips

Dr. Missy Baker | The Gentle Dentist

Your dental health affects your overall health. The link to heart health is well documented. Studies show that good oral hygiene can decrease inflammation in the body. Floss daily; if you don’t floss, you miss 35 percent of your tooth’s surface.

See your dentist at least two times per year for a thorough cleaning and gum charting. Your dentist may recommend more frequent cleaning.

Go to bed with a clean mouth, since you produce less saliva during your sleep to wash your teeth and gums.