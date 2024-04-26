Today's hottest kitchen trends

Rethinking kitchen designs is a tedious task, but being confident in your tastes makes the process less overwhelming and so much more rewarding.

So, what’s in right now?

One trend to keep your eye on is the waterfall countertop. Not only do the clean, cohesive edges carve a natural space for your kitchen island, they also make the whole structure more durable.

To add to the overall feel, consider a farmhouse sink such as the DeerValley Solstice sink for its homey, durable feel. If you’re looking for a functional accent piece, a dark, earthy-toned and sturdy sink is sure to catch an eye.

The large, open sink not your style? Check out a smart workstation sink equipped with automated features to make work in the kitchen fly by quicker, such as Kohler’s Riverby workstation sinks. The sleek feel of a workstation sink alone can modernize the entire space.

Don’t compromise on your vision, though. You can even find combination sinks, such as Kohler’s Farmstead sink, to match all your needs.

Continue building your personalized, functional kitchen by adding a “wow” element. Under-counter fridges and wine coolers make entertaining less work while adding a surprise pop. The Frigidaire Built-In Beverage Center is a charming example of a trendy and powerful kitchen add. Induction stoves have a similarly impressive effect with a completely original style.

You can also achieve that attention-grabbing feel by installing an accent range hood to add an original flair to your space. The choices – from classic range hoods such as this Francois & Co.’s Antibes hood to a modern, industrial one such as CopperSmith’s Designer DS4 hood – are limitless.

Woodwork is new, fresh and charming, and it’s topping the trends for good reason. You can create a space that’s completely original to you by introducing herringbone flooring or cabinetry. Alternatively, clean marble whites and industrial, steely and earthy tones are just as exciting and are equally worth the consideration.

No matter your preferences, there are options that can feel like they were made specifically for you. Don’t settle for anything less than your dream space, and enjoy the process of finding your perfect balance.

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.