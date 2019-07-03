NVMM celebrates the 4th with a fun-filled festival

You’re not the only one who thinks that we should extend celebrations for Independence Day. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum agrees with you, which is why festivities continue on July 5 with its Community Celebration of Honor.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the NVMM will host an abundance of fun activities suitable for the whole family. Children will especially love having their face painted in patriotic colors, playing with balloons, and partaking in a variety of recreational games such as electronic basketball and football, mini golf, roller bowling, and a scavenger hunt. Since the museum will be open for exploration, older visitors will have their fill as well.

Advance tickets are 5$ for children (17 & under) and $15 for adults. Tickets at the door are $20. In addition to the family-friendly activities mentioned above, admission also includes food and dessert from local food caterers and food trucks. Purchase your tickets in advance at www.showclix.com/event/celebration. The full list of admission perks is included below:

Food and dessert from Kona Ice, Veteran-owned Chilljoy, The Cheesy Truck, Hog’s Head, and LA Catering (vegetarian and vegan options are available)

Mini golf and roller bowling

Electronic basketball and football

Corn hole and giant horseshoe

Face painting

Scavenger hunt

Lowes Build and Grow program

Entry to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

All proceeds support the NVMM’s non-profit mission to honor the people who had served our country.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The museum pays tribute to the 20 million veterans currently in the U.S. Neither a war memorial nor a military branch-of-service museum, the NVMM aims instead at educating visitors about the experience, journeys, and sacrifices of our veterans throughout history. The museum uses photos, letters and personal effects, multi-media presentations, and interactive exhibits to demonstrate the brave individuals that shaped this country’s history.

