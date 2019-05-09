National Veterans Memorial and Museum named Best-Designed Building

× Expand Photos courtesy of Aerial Image Solutions

Columbus, Ohio is getting some spotlight for a certain architectural landmark smack in the center of the city. The museum, which was named one of the most anticipated buildings of 2018 by Architectural Digest, is now being given another honor.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum has been named the Best-Designed Building in Ohio by Architectural Digest. It's been applauded for its innovate shape and integration of greenery on top of the building. The building's architect is Allied Works Architecture and the landscaping was done by OLIN.

The museum is a $75 million project was created as a home for the stories of our veterans across all branches of service. Because of the importance within the building, architects knew its design had to reflect that. The concrete arch structure is constructed from 28 million pounds of concrete, cascading down into an ascending spiral.

Veteran's Memorial - Columbus, Ohio

The building is said to represent the strength of veterans, growing from the ground up and boasting of a strong inner core.

The setting of the museum is integral to its design as well. A 2.5 acre Memorial Grove was created as a space for visitors to think about their experience before leaving. It's a beautiful space filled with trees, water and a memorial wall. It's also an area to reflect on the narratives of veterans that you learned that day and appreciate your freedoms, thanks to them.

Even the simple aspects of the outdoor area tell a story. The trees are American Elms, a specific type of tree that sheltered veterans and their families since colonial times. A limestone wall symbolizes our strength as a nation and the trickling water feature best exemplifies life and healing.

And can we say CityScene Magazine predicted this latest acknowledgment of the NVMM? Check out a past article that features additional pictures!

Upcoming Events

Armed Forces Day

May 18, 10 a.m.

Armed Forces Day will be marked in the National Veteran Memorial and Museum's Memorial Grove. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. All are welcome, no RSVP required.

Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27, 10-11 a.m.

The museum will honor the fallen on Memorial Day in a ceremony held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 27. The service will be held on the Rooftop Terrance and will include a speech from CEO and President Lt. General Michael Ferriter and a keynote address by Master Sergeant, US Army and Gold Star Spouse Jennifer (Loredo) Ballou. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

Rally Point

June 1, 9-11 a.m.

Rally Point is a free, monthly networking breakfast for veterans and their families. RSVP is required.