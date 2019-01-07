Love food? Love people? Check out this new local group

× Expand Photography by Alissa Marie Ohashi Humans of Columbus

Humans of Columbus.

No, it’s not a collection of street portraits and interviews with Columbus residents, though the name does nod to the New York-based photography blog.

In the simplest of terms, Humans of Columbus embodies the idea of coming together to share thoughts and inspiration over a delicious meal.

What began as a group of friends – including co-founders Alexia Sharell Winfield, Gabrielle Santiago and Pastel Bee – talking about personal goals around a dinner table has grown into a series of curated events that aim to facilitate connections and inspire collaboration between Columbus creatives.

Winfield is no stranger to Columbus-based project management. She also spearheaded the Columbus Book Project, a set of two artfully crafted coffee table books that shed light on more than 200 local artists, businesses and experiences in the Columbus community.

“It really just all started literally at a table. Alexia would come over … and we’d have some wine, some conversation and really just started daydreaming, just talking about ideas, talking about things,” says Santiago. “I think eventually it was happening so often that we started inviting other people to our dinner table.”

“One key component that we’re trying to hopefully bring to fruition is that, you know, there’s sometimes a gap between people who are the gatekeepers and decision makers within the city and the people who actually are content generators, idea-makers, and creatives,” says Winfield. “So, we look at how can we kind of bring these two (kinds of) people together.”

Winfield takes lead on logistically coordinating an event every two to three weeks, working closely with her team to ensure that every detail is executed properly. HOC has a dedicated team of about 12 individuals, all of whom bring personal expertise in some form or another. From marketing content creators and photographers to a team of chefs, the HOC team is as diverse as its guest lists.

Bee, who happens to be a local DJ, provides musical entertainment at each event, but she is also the head chef and directs a team of culinary professionals to provide guests with course after course of outstanding food.

“So, we do have a dedicated team of chefs that we keep on consistently that Pastel leads,” says Winfield. “She doesn’t like to call herself lead, though. She

says, ‘Everyone’s a chef, everyone’s a lead.’ Which is a testament, I guess, to how we lead our team because we want everyone to feel a part of it and have something to contribute.”

And the food seems to be the piece of the puzzle that brings everything together. Guests have the opportunity to alert HOC of any dietary restrictions in advance, so no one feels excluded from the meal. In an attempt to get people out of their comfort zones, the menu is kept under lock and key, adding to the mystique of the event. At the same time, though, guests can find comfort in knowing that everyone is in the same boat. This shared sense of vulnerability is ultimately what leads to meaningful connections and conversation.

“We talk through things from like our dreams, our aspirations, what we’re missing, our shortcomings, and being vulnerable,” says Winfield. “We felt like a dinner table just kind of was a safe place to do that.”

The HOC team looks for ways to elevate unconventional or otherwise overlooked spaces through curated décor. Santiago leads a small team of three to four people who held bring a unique design vision to life in every space.

× Expand Photo by Jenny Wise Humans of Columbus

“With the décor and the ambiance, really, I just want to create, like a whole (different) setting,” says Santiago. “You know, we tend to do the same things, or go to the same restaurants, I know we’re guilty of it. So, with that, I just wanted to bring a different vibe each time.”

Once again trying to break guests out of their comfort zones, the goal is to create settings unlike any other in Columbus. Santiago spends time with her team honing the evening’s theme or vibe and finds ways to incorporate furniture and décor from local establishments.

April 26 marked the launch of HOC, bringing together 30 or so artists, craftsmen, photographers, entrepreneurs, and social media influencers at Edgework Creative – a Columbus furniture design and fabrication studio.

“The energy was very collaborative, creative, and open to the idea of sharing and partnership,” says Hillary Marshall, the director of experiential marketing at Washington Prime Group Inc. and guest at the inaugural HOC dinner party.

“We talk through things from like our dreams, our aspirations, what we’re missing, our shortcomings, and being vulnerable,” says Winfield. “We felt like a dinner table just kind of was a safe place to do that.”

In July, HOC hosted a Moroccan dinner, this time at 600 Goodale – an apartment complex in the Grandview area. Held in the courtyard, the team took a risk on an outdoor event that paid off.

Photo by Jenny Wise

“My dad, at 70 years old, he built these awesome low tables,” says Santiago. “And between the two of us, we probably spent $500 on pillows. Everyone was just like ‘It felt like we were in whole other world.’”

On Nov. 1, HOC hosted a Dark Dinner at the historic Green Lawn Abbey mausoleum. Built in 1927 and on the National Register of Historic Places, it was the perfect setting for a spooky evening. Guests were able to appreciate the beautiful architecture while contemplating the spiritual immensity of the space.

For a look inside HOC's Dark Dinner, check out CityScene's Instagram highlight from the event!

“One key component that we’re trying to hopefully bring to fruition is that, you know, there’s sometimes a gap between people who are the gatekeepers and decision makers within the city and the people who actually are content generators, idea-makers, and creatives,” says Winfield. “So, we look at how can we kind of bring these two (kinds of) people together.”

For more information about Humans of Columbus and how you can inquire about getting on the next event’s guest list, visit humnasofcolumbus.com and follow @humans.of.columbus on Instagram.

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.