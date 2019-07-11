Five Things to do in Columbus July 11-14

1.) Picktown Palooza (July 11-13)

Olde Pickerington Village

For a full schedule, click here

This 3-day celebration presented by IGS celebrates the Pickerington community with a wide variety of fun and entertainment. Picktown Palooza is a family-focused event that has something for everyone. Whether it is the Freedom 5K and kids’ fun run, the car and bike show or interactive games and inflatables, or some of your favorite food vendors, the fun never stops.

2.) PBJ & Jazz: Bobby Floyd Trio featuring Dwight Adams (July 11)

Topiary Park

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Grammy-nominated keyboardist Bobby Floyd and his Trio bring special guest trumpeter, Dwight Adams to the second installment of the 2019 PBJ & Jazz Summer Concert Series. PBJ& Jazz is focused on introducing jazz and American music to children and their families.

3.) Sundays at Scioto presents Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band (July 14)

Scioto Park Amphitheater

7- 8:30 p.m.

Described as a southern rockin’ band with a “little twist of lime distilled in the backwoods of Tennessee,” Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band fuses their unique sounds, styles and attitudes to produce an unbelievable live show. The band has shared the stage with music legends such as Lynryd Skynrd, Charlie Daniels Band and Jimmy Buffet to name a few.

4.) Franklin County Fair (July 13-20)

Franklin County Fairgrounds

For a full schedule, click here

For more than 100 years, the Franklin County Fairgrounds has played host to the annual Franklin County Fair. This fair is a summertime tradition in central Ohio and for an entire week, crowds can enjoy amusement rides, farm animals, plenty of food, a demolition derby and so much more.

5.) Jason Bonham presents A Led Zeppelin Evening (July 13)

EXPRESS LIVE!

6:30 p.m., for tickets click here

Many children grow up in musical households and are encouraged to pick up an instrument, but when you are the son of arguably one of the greatest drummers in the biggest rock band in the world, to say you are destined for greatness would be an understatement. Jason Bonham is the son of John, the original drummer of Led Zeppelin. Live for one night only in Columbus, he brings an evening full of classic Zeppelin tunes.

BONUS

July 13 | Picnic with the Pops- Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx

