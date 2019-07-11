JazZoo 2019 kicks off with Maurice Hines and throwbacks

× Expand PHOTO: Carol Rosegg

Jazz music and animals make for an intriguing pairing. Yet, this is exactly what trumpet master Byron Stripling from the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are whipping up for you.

July 12 marks the first production of the annual JazZoo Concert Series. What better way to unwind than some swingin’ and bent notes after a thorough exploration of the zoo and all its 580 acres?

Maurice Hines Sings Nat King Cole & Sinatra

To inaugurate the concert series, legendary singer Maurice Hines will take up the stage this Friday performing Great American hits such as Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.

Jazz enthusiasts certainly need no introduction to this choreographer, dancer, actor, and director. Neophytes would be delighted to learn that Hines has made his mark in reputed venues such as Broadway and Las Vegas. Far from an inconspicuous face in Columbus, the New York-based artist has mesmerized the crowd every time he performed with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Local critics have deemed Hines “marvelous beyond words.”

So, are you sold and ready to watch this throwback show? Reserve your tickets today by calling the Columbus Zoo at 614-724-3485 or visit www.columbuszoo.org. Single tickets are priced at $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

The show starts at 6:45 p.m. at the zoo, with an opening act performed by the Columbus Youth Jazz Alumni Band.

Details about the remaining three productions of the JazZoo Concert Series appear below:

Friday, July 26 | Dave Powers & Friends

| Dave Powers & Friends Friday, Aug. 2 | Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell

| Smooth Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with Nelson Rangell Friday, Aug. 19 | Soul Jam: From James Brown to Sam Cooke with Michael “Big Bike” Lynche

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments section.