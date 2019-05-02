5 Things to do in Columbus May 2- 5

× Expand Jeffrey Svoboda,Bluejackets.com

1.) Columbus Blue Jackets Playoff Madness (May 2 and 4)

Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m.

Be a part of Columbus Blue Jacket's history as they try and close out the Boston Bruins this weekend to advance to the franchise’s first-ever conference finals. Tonight, the CBJ look to remain strong at home and take a 3-1 lead over the Bruins.

A watch party in partnership with NBC4 News will take place for game five Saturday night (May 4) at Nationwide Arena. Fans can gather and watch the game on the arena’s video board. Tickets are $5 and proceeds will go to support the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

2.) Columbus Beer Run Presented by Hofbräuhaus (May 4)

Hofbrauhaus Columbus

Check-in starts at 10 a.m., register here

Running isn’t for everyone, but what if we told you could sample some specialty craft beers every half mile? Come join Hofbräuhaus for this unique 2.5-mile race that will culminate in a party full of food, good drinks and plenty of music.

3.) Emily King Live @ A&R Music Bar (May 3)

A&R Music Bar

Doors at 7 p.m., buy tickets here

Grammy-nominated artist Emily King brings her soulful pop performance to Columbus in support of her latest release, Scenery. King is coming off an appearance at Coachella Music Festival earlier last month. The singer is a can't miss act and has shared the stage with the likes of Sara Bareilles, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Alicia Keys and many more.

× Emily King- Can't Hold Me (Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance)

May Gallery Hop (May 3)

Short North Arts District

Celebrate art throughout the evening with new gallery exhibitions, street performers, special events, food, and drinks throughout the Short North.

Grand Opening of ROY G BIV (May 3)

7-10 p.m.

435 W. Rich St.

With the same commitment to showcasing Columbus’ emerging artists, ROY G BIV is set to open a new gallery with a brand-new look. The grand opening will feature a celebration of the extensive family of artists partnered with ROY G BIV since 1989.

