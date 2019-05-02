CSO to perform Mahler Five

× Expand Photo courtesy of Randall L Schieber

There is no better way to spend your weekend than with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s grand finale. This Friday and Saturday, CSO presents Mahler Five at the Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. In the grand finale of the 2018-2019 Masterworks season, CSO’s music director Rossen Milanov leads the orchestra in a night of beautiful melodies. Along with Milanov, Violinist Leila Josefowicz will perform one of her signature works, Adès’ Violin Concerto “Concentric Paths”.

A beautiful portrayal of love, Mahler Five, written from 1901-1902, tracks Mahler’s love affair with his future wife, Alma Schindler. She would eventually become Alma Mahler. Rather than the typical four movements, Mahler Five, is broken into five movements.

The first movement begins with funeral music and the single sound of a trumpet, then moves on to a mournful melody of violins and cellos. The second movement is closely linked to the first movement. The third movement is the longest and acts as the heart of the symphony. Lastly, the 4th and 5th movements culminate in a soulful melody which presents itself as Mahler’s love letter to his wife.

Herbert von Karajan once said that when you hear Mahler’s Fifth, “you forget that time has passed. A great performance of the Fifth is a transforming experience. The fantastic finale almost forces you to hold your breath.”

Prelude

The night will begin with a prelude, where attendees are invited to join WOSU’s Christopher Purdy in the theatre at 7 p.m. He will lead a short, 30-minute lecture on the works that will be presented in the program.

Postlude

On Friday only, attendees are invited to join to meet and mingle with Maestro Milanov and the Columbus Symphony musicians, board members, and staff at the Sheraton Bar to conclude the 2018-19 Masterworks season.

Tickets

Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased in-person, at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at 614-228-8600 or 800-745-3000.

