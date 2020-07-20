The Peach Truck plots a course for Columbus

If you haven't heard of the Peach Truck, we’re about to rock – or should we say stone? – your world.

The Peach Truck started its voyage when Georgia-born Stephen Rose moved to Nashville and couldn’t find the fresh, flavorful peaches he’d grown up with. When his wife, Jessica, tasted a genuine, “real” peach for the first time, she was hooked. The couple created the Peach Truck in 2012 with the mission to bring these “real” peaches to people across the country.

Peaches are picked from farms in Georgia and delivered wherever the truck travels. It will make numerous stops in Columbus, so residents have every chance in the world to snag a crate of juicy peaches.

All tour stops are pre-order only this year due to COVID-19 concerns. To order for local pick up or home delivery, visit www.thepeachtruck.com. And consider adding a bag of Georgia pecans or a jar of peach jam!

Maple Oat Scones

4 1⁄2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup old-fashioned oats

2 Tbsp. baking powder

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. salt

1 pound unsalted butter, diced

(4 sticks)

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

1⁄2 cup pure maple syrup

4 eggs, lightly beaten

Egg wash (whisk together 1 egg with 1 Tbsp. water)

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the flour, oats, baking powder, sugar and salt. Blend the cold butter in at the lowest speed and mix until the butter is in pea-sized pieces. Combine the buttermilk, maple syrup and eggs, and add quickly to the flour-and-butter mixture. Mix until just blended. The dough may be sticky.

Dump the dough out onto a well-floured surface and be sure it is combined. Flour your hands and a rolling pin and roll the dough 3⁄4- to 1-inch thick. You should see lumps of butter in the dough. Cut into 3” rounds with biscuit cutter and place on baking sheet.

Brush the tops with egg wash. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the tops are crisp and the insides are done.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.