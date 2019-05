Summer is practically here, and Rinkov Eyecare Centers throughout Columbus have some new shades. From modern, geometric design to classic frames like aviators, check out these Marchon Eyewear products. Stay extra protected with polarized lenses, available for all frames at Rinkov. – Lydia Freudenberg

Lui Jo, rose gold aviators. $199 Calvin Klein, dark brown round lenses. $209 Lui Jo, petrol with flowers. $169