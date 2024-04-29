Stargazing Destinations for Astronomy Lovers

Astrotourism, traveling to destinations with stargazing in mind, is one of the newest fads in the travel world. With Columbus thriving as a bright, bustling city, the skies don’t always offer the clearest view of the stars because of light pollution. Getting away from the streetlights and skyscrapers in order to take in the magic of a night sky freckled with bright stars could be just what you need to feel grounded and inspired.
Here is your astrotourism travel guide to help you disappear into the night.
Closer to Home: No need to travel far, there are plenty of options that require less than a day of driving!
Fry Family Park, OH
- Claim to Fame: One of only two certified Dark Sky Places in Ohio
- Distance from Columbus: ~140 miles; 2 hours, 10 min. drive
- Stay the Night: hotel options in nearby Canton
- While the Sun’s Up: Pro Football Hall of Fame, golfing, hiking, Canton Museum of Art, Massillon Museum
Cherry Springs State Park, PA
Photo courtesy of Michael Ver Sprill on iStock
cherry springs
- Claim to Fame: Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ first Dark Sky Park
- Distance from Columbus: ~360 miles; 5 hours, 45 min. drive
- Stay the Night: cabins, cottages and lodges within the park are available
- While the Sun’s Up: Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the Artisan Center, Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, trout fishing, hunting, camping
Beverly Shores, IN
- Claim to Fame: Astronomy events at Kemil Beach, home to beautiful Lake Michigan beaches and part of Indiana Dunes National Park
- Distance from Columbus: ~283 miles; 5-hour drive
- Stay the Night: Airbnb rental is your best option
- While the Sun’s Up: Visit the beach, Indiana Dunes, U-pick farms, Beverly Shores History Museum & Art Gallery, Century of Progress Architectural District
Mammoth Cave National Park, KY
- Claim to Fame: The first National Park Service-operated site and Dark Sky Place in Kentucky to receive an International Dark Sky Association designation, as well as having the longest cave system in the world
- Distance from Columbus: ~298 miles; 4 hours, 35 min. drive
- Stay the Night: historic cottages, lodges and Jellystone Park. Hotels and more are available in nearby Bowling Green.
- While the Sun’s Up: National Corvette Museum, caves, tours, canoeing, escape rooms, antique mall, bourbon trail, Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo
Headlands International Dark Sky Park, MI
- Claim to Fame: Received the 2017 International Dark Sky Place of the Year Award
- Distance from Columbus: ~464 miles; 6 hours, 45 min. drive
- Stay the Night: The Guest House and Stargazing House on-site, as well as options in nearby Mackinaw City
- While the Sun’s Up: astronomy education, Mackinaw Bridge Museum, McGulpin Point Lighthouse, Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise
National Attractions: A getaway with no passport needed!
Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, ID
- Claim to Fame: America’s first Gold-Tier International Dark Sky Reserve, nearby Idaho’s first International Dark Sky Community of Ketchum
- Getting there: fly to Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) then travel by car for an hour, or fly to Boise Airport (BOI), then travel by car for three hours
- Stay the Night: cabins, resorts and lodges available in and around the area
- While the Sun’s Up: hiking, camping, biking
Big Bend National Park, TX
Photo courtesy of david-solce on Unsplash
bing bend
- Claim to Fame: Big Bend is the one of the largest and most remote national parks and a protected International Dark Sky Place
- Getting there: Fly to Midland/Odessa Airport (MAF) then travel by car for three hours, or fly to El Paso (ELP), then travel by car for four and a half hours
- Stay the Night: On-site lodging is available
- While the Sun’s Up: hiking, river sports, horseback riding, biking, tours, golfing, birding
Great Basin National Park, NV
- Claim to Fame: One of the premier International Dark Sky Parks within the United States, the park’s basin topography effectively offsets light pollution from distant cities
- Getting there: Fly to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), then travel by car for five hours, or fly to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), then travel by car for four hours
- Stay the Night: On-site campgrounds, Stargazer Inn
- While the Sun’s Up: Delta Topaz Museum, Baker Archeological Site, Wheeler Peak, cave tours, hiking, biking, horseback riding
Baxter State Park, ME
- Claim to Fame: lesser-known and off-grid Dark Sky location in Maine
- Getting there: fly to Bangor International Airport (BGR), then travel by car for one-to-two hours, or fly to Portland International Jetpoint (PWM), then travel by car for three hours
- Stay the Night: Baxter Park Inn, on-site camping
- While the Sun’s Up: Serenity Salon and Day Spa, gift shops and emporiums, whitewater rafting
International Attractions: New country, same sky
Atacama Desert, Chile
Photo courtesy of tjalex on istock
atacama desert
Amazing Star trails in Atacama desert Chile
- Claim to Fame: the country is often referred to as the Astronomy Capital of the World
- Getting there: This trip is best booked through an agency, as it can be hard to get there on your own. Fly to Calama (CJC) and use a transfer service/bus to get to the desert.
- Stay the Night: hotels and geodesic domes available; it is best to book with an agency
- While the Sun’s Up: El Tatio Geysers, salt flats, tours, lagoons
Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, New Zealand
- Claim to Fame: largest reserve in the Southern Hemisphere
- Getting there: fly to Queenstown Airport (ZQN) and travel by car for three hours, or fly to Christchurch International Airport (CHC) and travel by car for four hours
- Stay the Night: many options between lodges, resorts and hotels
- While the Sun’s Up: hiking, mountain climbing, helicopter tours, skiing
Jasper National Park, Canada
- Claim to Fame: The Annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival in October
- Getting there: Fly to Edmond International Airport (GOK) and travel by car for three and a half hours
- Stay the Night: cabins, lodges in and around the park, Airbnbs in the nearby town of Jasper, Alberta
- While the Sun’s Up: waterfalls, canyons, lake cruises, tours, motorcycling, kayaking, winter sports, restaurant, bars and shops in town, skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing
Zselic National Landscape Protection Area, Hungary
- Claim to Fame: Dark-Sky Preserve with night tours throughout the year
- Getting there: fly into Franjo Tuđman Airport Zagreb and travel three hours by car, or fly to Trieste Airport and travel by car for five and a half hours
- Stay the Night: small, quaint hotels available
- While the Sun’s Up: Katica Tanya theme park, Bőszénfa deer farm, Erotic Renaissance Wax Museum, Village Museum, hiking and nature-based activities
Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.