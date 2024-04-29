Stargazing Destinations for Astronomy Lovers

Astrotourism, traveling to destinations with stargazing in mind, is one of the newest fads in the travel world. With Columbus thriving as a bright, bustling city, the skies don’t always offer the clearest view of the stars because of light pollution. Getting away from the streetlights and skyscrapers in order to take in the magic of a night sky freckled with bright stars could be just what you need to feel grounded and inspired.

Here is your astrotourism travel guide to help you disappear into the night.

Closer to Home: No need to travel far, there are plenty of options that require less than a day of driving!

Fry Family Park, OH

Claim to Fame: One of only two certified Dark Sky Places in Ohio

Distance from Columbus: ~140 miles; 2 hours, 10 min. drive

Stay the Night: hotel options in nearby Canton

While the Sun’s Up: Pro Football Hall of Fame, golfing, hiking, Canton Museum of Art, Massillon Museum

Cherry Springs State Park, PA

Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Ver Sprill on iStock cherry springs

Claim to Fame: Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ first Dark Sky Park

Distance from Columbus: ~360 miles; 5 hours, 45 min. drive

Stay the Night: cabins, cottages and lodges within the park are available

While the Sun’s Up: Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the Artisan Center, Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, trout fishing, hunting, camping

Beverly Shores, IN

Claim to Fame: Astronomy events at Kemil Beach, home to beautiful Lake Michigan beaches and part of Indiana Dunes National Park

Distance from Columbus: ~283 miles; 5-hour drive

Stay the Night: Airbnb rental is your best option

While the Sun’s Up: Visit the beach, Indiana Dunes, U-pick farms, Beverly Shores History Museum & Art Gallery, Century of Progress Architectural District

Mammoth Cave National Park, KY

Claim to Fame: The first National Park Service-operated site and Dark Sky Place in Kentucky to receive an International Dark Sky Association designation, as well as having the longest cave system in the world

Distance from Columbus: ~298 miles; 4 hours, 35 min. drive

Stay the Night: historic cottages, lodges and Jellystone Park. Hotels and more are available in nearby Bowling Green.

While the Sun’s Up: National Corvette Museum, caves, tours, canoeing, escape rooms, antique mall, bourbon trail, Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo

Headlands International Dark Sky Park, MI

Claim to Fame: Received the 2017 International Dark Sky Place of the Year Award

Distance from Columbus: ~464 miles; 6 hours, 45 min. drive

Stay the Night: The Guest House and Stargazing House on-site, as well as options in nearby Mackinaw City

While the Sun’s Up: astronomy education, Mackinaw Bridge Museum, McGulpin Point Lighthouse, Mackinaw City Sunset Cruise

National Attractions: A getaway with no passport needed!

Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, ID

Claim to Fame: America’s first Gold-Tier International Dark Sky Reserve, nearby Idaho’s first International Dark Sky Community of Ketchum

Getting there: fly to Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) then travel by car for an hour, or fly to Boise Airport (BOI), then travel by car for three hours

Stay the Night: cabins, resorts and lodges available in and around the area

While the Sun’s Up: hiking, camping, biking

Big Bend National Park, TX

Expand Photo courtesy of david-solce on Unsplash bing bend

Claim to Fame: Big Bend is the one of the largest and most remote national parks and a protected International Dark Sky Place

Getting there: Fly to Midland/Odessa Airport (MAF) then travel by car for three hours, or fly to El Paso (ELP), then travel by car for four and a half hours

Stay the Night: On-site lodging is available

While the Sun’s Up: hiking, river sports, horseback riding, biking, tours, golfing, birding

Great Basin National Park, NV

Claim to Fame: One of the premier International Dark Sky Parks within the United States, the park’s basin topography effectively offsets light pollution from distant cities

Getting there: Fly to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), then travel by car for five hours, or fly to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), then travel by car for four hours

Stay the Night: On-site campgrounds, Stargazer Inn

While the Sun’s Up: Delta Topaz Museum, Baker Archeological Site, Wheeler Peak, cave tours, hiking, biking, horseback riding

Baxter State Park, ME

Claim to Fame: lesser-known and off-grid Dark Sky location in Maine

Getting there: fly to Bangor International Airport (BGR), then travel by car for one-to-two hours, or fly to Portland International Jetpoint (PWM), then travel by car for three hours

Stay the Night: Baxter Park Inn, on-site camping

While the Sun’s Up: Serenity Salon and Day Spa, gift shops and emporiums, whitewater rafting

International Attractions: New country, same sky

Atacama Desert, Chile

Expand Photo courtesy of tjalex on istock atacama desert Amazing Star trails in Atacama desert Chile

Claim to Fame: the country is often referred to as the Astronomy Capital of the World

Getting there: This trip is best booked through an agency, as it can be hard to get there on your own. Fly to Calama (CJC) and use a transfer service/bus to get to the desert.

Stay the Night: hotels and geodesic domes available; it is best to book with an agency

While the Sun’s Up: El Tatio Geysers, salt flats, tours, lagoons

Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, New Zealand

Claim to Fame: largest reserve in the Southern Hemisphere

Getting there: fly to Queenstown Airport (ZQN) and travel by car for three hours, or fly to Christchurch International Airport (CHC) and travel by car for four hours

Stay the Night: many options between lodges, resorts and hotels

While the Sun’s Up: hiking, mountain climbing, helicopter tours, skiing

Jasper National Park, Canada

Claim to Fame: The Annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival in October

Getting there: Fly to Edmond International Airport (GOK) and travel by car for three and a half hours

Stay the Night: cabins, lodges in and around the park, Airbnbs in the nearby town of Jasper, Alberta

While the Sun’s Up: waterfalls, canyons, lake cruises, tours, motorcycling, kayaking, winter sports, restaurant, bars and shops in town, skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing

Zselic National Landscape Protection Area, Hungary

Claim to Fame: Dark-Sky Preserve with night tours throughout the year

Getting there: fly into Franjo Tuđman Airport Zagreb and travel three hours by car, or fly to Trieste Airport and travel by car for five and a half hours

Stay the Night: small, quaint hotels available

While the Sun’s Up: Katica Tanya theme park, Bőszénfa deer farm, Erotic Renaissance Wax Museum, Village Museum, hiking and nature-based activities

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.